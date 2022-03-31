KUSD ends theater season with a flurry of shows

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Unified School District wraps up the school year with a busy theater schedule, including two shows opening tonight, March 31.

At Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road, the Broadway musical "Ain't Misbehavin'" -- a tribute to the music of Fats Waller -- will be performed March 31 through April 3. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday at the school.

The show, which debuted on Broadway in 1978, is set in the 1920s, "a time when Manhattan nightclubs such as the Cotton Club and the Savoy Ballroom were the playgrounds of high society and Lenox Avenue dives were filled with piano players banging out the new beat known as swing."

The performers on stage present "an evening of rowdy, raunchy, and humorous songs" from the era.

The director and vocal director is Holly Stanfield, with Jodi Williams as the technical director.

Also opening on March 31 is the musical "A Year with Frog and Toad," performed in the newly renovated auditorium at Tremper High School auditorium, 8560 26th Ave.

"It's the first show we're doing in our renovated auditorium," said Tremper teacher Nicolas Cicerale, who is directing the show. "It's perfect for families, and we're performing it with puppets."

Performances are March 31 through April 9. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

"Bright Star" -- a musical written and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell -- opens April 1 at Harborside Academy in the Ralph Houghton auditorium, 913 57th St.

The show is set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in the years 1945–46, with flashbacks to 1923.

The musical was inspired by the pair's Grammy-winning collaboration on the 2013 bluegrass album "Love Has Come for You" and the folk story of the Iron Mountain Baby.

The show runs through April 9, with performances at 7:30 pm. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the school.

Also opening Friday, April 1, is the colorful musical "Seussical," at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St.

“Seussical” is based on the children’s stories of Dr. Seuss, with most of its plot taken from “Horton Hears a Who!” In that tale, the elephant Horton discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos.

The high school production is a shortened version of the Broadway musical and is narrated by the Cat in the Hat.

Performances are April 1-3 and 7-9, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Opening April 7 is the zany musical "Nunsense," in the Bradford High School Studio Theater, 3700 Washington Road.

The 1985 musical comedy -- with a book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggin -- started as a line of greeting cards, which Goggin expanded into a cabaret show and, eventually, into a full-length musical.

The original Off-Broadway production opened on Dec. 12, 1985, running for 3,672 performances and becoming the second-longest-running Off-Broadway show in history. The show has since been adapted for television and has spawned six sequels and three spin-offs.

The show has earned more than $500 million worldwide, with more than 25,000 women acting in "Nunsense" productions.

The show opens with five of the 19 surviving Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, accidentally killed the other 52 residents of the convent with her tainted vichyssoise while they were off playing bingo with a group of Maryknolls. To raise money for burials, the nuns decide to stage a variety show in the Mount Saint Helen's School auditorium.

"Nunsense" runs April 7-10, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for all these KUSD shows are $13 for adults, $11 for seniors (age 55 and older) and $6 for students. For tickets, go to kusd.edu/finearts. Tickets are also sold at the door.

