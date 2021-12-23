Lake Geneva Cruise Line offers holiday tours

WILLIAMS BAY — Here's a unique way to take the kids to see Santa Claus this year: cruise past his cottage on Geneva Lake.

Since 2018, the Lake Geneva Cruise Line has extended the boating season with its Santa Cruise.

Passengers take 40-minute narrated boat rides, motoring past lighted displays on the shore as they travel to the “North Pole.”

Cruises depart from Gage Marina — the winter home of the Geneva Lake Cruise Line’s fleet — in Williams Bay.

As passengers wait to board, they can snap photos in the decorated waiting area, where selfies with a certain reindeer named Rudolph are popular, purchase beverages (of the child and adult variety) and buy raffle tickets to win prize packages from the Santa Cause Festival of Trees.

The raffles benefit area charities. Tickets are sold in books for $20 and, here's the best part: There's no writing involved. Your raffle number is registered online and, if you win a drawing, you'll be notified via a text message. Santa has gone digital, apparently.

On the cruise

Judging by the huge crowd for our Friday evening cruise, I’d say this holiday boat tour has proved to be wildly popular.

After lining up, passengers walk through the “Polar Vortex” to get to the boat — either the Lady of the Lake or the Grand Belle. As the cruise host explains, “You can’t see Santa’s secret hideaway unless you cross the Polar Vortex.”

In Santa Cruise lore, the North Pole’s most famous resident actually lives in Lake Geneva, where he’s been seen on local ski hills and, probably, shopping in town.

Along the way to Santa’s house, cruisers look out the windows to see Dominick the Italian donkey — and sing along to the children’s song — and none other than Snidely Whiplash and Dudley Do-Right (kids, ask your parents about these characters). Other lighted scenes include Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox, a Nativity scene, a gingerbread house and a skiing Santa.

As the boat gets in front of Santa’s lake house, the Big Guy himself steps outside to wave at the passengers.

He’ll also recite the names of the children on the cruise boat — if they’ve been good and if the adults in their party have tipped him off in advance that you’re on board.

If a child's name somewhere didn't get registered with Santa Claus in advance, as happened to a child named Hudson on our tour, have no fear. Our tour guide texted Mrs. Claus right away and received a reply confirming Hudson was, indeed, on the Nice List.

On the return trip to the marina, the passengers sing holiday favorites like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman.” I advise everyone to join in, to stay on that Nice List.

As passengers exit, they walk through the Pier 290 Restaurant, which just happens to be open for post-cruise dining. There’s also a gift shop because you always exit a tour through a gift shop, right?

Cruising tips

Try to sit on the “good side” to see the lighted displays. It’s the left side as you face of the boat … or, port side for you nautical purists. If those seats are taken, however, don't fret. Once the boat is moving, you can get up and walk around.

No concessions are sold on the boats. If you're feeling thirsty, bring a bottle of water on board with you, or purchase beverages and snacks at the marina before boarding. Dress for cold weather. The boat itself is enclosed, but it’s not exactly warm — it feels like being on an unheated but covered porch. Also, passengers walk outside to get on and off the boat.

During the cruise, passengers are welcome to walk out onto the open deck at the front of the boat. You get a great, unobstructed view of the lighted scenes from there, but you also face a bitterly cold wind coming off the expect. Brrrr! Bring your patience and good cheer. Expect it to be loud — filled with lots of excited children — and a bit chaotic. That’s the magic of the holiday season, so relax and enjoy the ride.

