 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Geneva hosting Bacon Fest
0 comments
Outdoor festival

Lake Geneva hosting Bacon Fest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GENEVA — Bacon lovers, this one’s for you. The first Lake Geneva Bacon Fest is scheduled for May 8 in Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.

The festival runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will take place rain or shine.

Presented by the Lake Geneva Regional News and sponsored by the City of Lake Geneva, the festival will feature live music and unique bacon creations available for sale from local restaurants and chefs. Visitors can try a wide variety of bacon-inspired dishes, treats and drinks while listening to music from local performing artists.

The number of attendees allowed in at one time will be limited to allow space for social distancing.

Face masks are recommended when a person is not able to socially distance and may be required depending on the regulations in place at the time of the event.

Tickets cost $5 in advance or $10 at the gate. Tickets are grouped by anticipated entry time. People should select their ticket based on their arrival time and, once at the festival, may stay as long as they like. For tickets and more information, go to https://go.evvnt.com/756727-0.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Chernobyl' and 'Harry Potter' actor Paul Ritter dies at 54
Entertainment

'Chernobyl' and 'Harry Potter' actor Paul Ritter dies at 54

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — Versatile British actor Paul Ritter, whose roles ranged from a hapless suburban patriarch in sitcom “Friday Night Dinner” to a Soviet engineer who helps cause a nuclear disaster in “Chernobyl,” has died, his agent said Tuesday. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert