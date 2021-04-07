Lake Geneva hosting Bacon Fest

LAKE GENEVA — Bacon lovers, this one’s for you. The first Lake Geneva Bacon Fest is scheduled for May 8 in Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.

The festival runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will take place rain or shine.

Presented by the Lake Geneva Regional News and sponsored by the City of Lake Geneva, the festival will feature live music and unique bacon creations available for sale from local restaurants and chefs. Visitors can try a wide variety of bacon-inspired dishes, treats and drinks while listening to music from local performing artists.

The number of attendees allowed in at one time will be limited to allow space for social distancing.

Face masks are recommended when a person is not able to socially distance and may be required depending on the regulations in place at the time of the event.

Tickets cost $5 in advance or $10 at the gate. Tickets are grouped by anticipated entry time. People should select their ticket based on their arrival time and, once at the festival, may stay as long as they like. For tickets and more information, go to https://go.evvnt.com/756727-0.

