Last-minute ways to impress your sweetheart

Reach for the stars: Let’s hope for clear skies Friday night, when the Carthage College Society of Physics Students hosts an evening of stargazing at the Griffin Observatory on the Kemper Center grounds, 6501 Third Ave. The free event is 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Participants will be able to view the night sky using Carthage’s 11-inch telescope. Weather permitting, highlights should include Jupiter and Saturn. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

View some artwork: On Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m., Le Freak Art Salon, 1351 52nd St., is hosting an opening reception for its Winter 2020 exhibit, featuring artists from all over the United States. The exhibit’s theme is “love me, love me knot.” Artists with works in the show are Matthew Bailey of Milwaukee, Troy Kick of Kenosha, Rachel Grubbs of Wadsworth, Ill., Teresa Ettel of Bainbridge Island, Wash., Teresa Austin of San Diego, Calif., Marc Travanti of Kenosha (and New York City), Caleb Mulholland, Spencer Rogers and Zachary Blatt of Chicago and Stephanie Karamitsos of Kenosha (the gallery’s artist-in-residence). After opening night, this exhibit will be on display until April 19. For more information about the gallery, go to lefreakartsalon.com.