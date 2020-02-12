Last-minute ways to impress your sweetheart

Because the Big Day is Friday, we offer some last-minute Valentine ideas:
Going out today
Food and a flick: We admit, dinner and a movie isn’t the most original way to celebrate Valentine’s Day — but it’s a classic option because so many people love it. There are plenty of places offering special Valentine’s dinners, from four-course feasts to heart-shaped pizzas.
As for the movie portion of the evening (or afternoon), the comedy/drama “Downhill,” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell as a couple forced to re-evaluate their lives after they barely survive an avalanche during a family ski vacation, opens tonight. (See the review on Page 13.) Also new this week is the romance “The Photograph,” the animated/live action film “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Fantasy Island.” Don’t go looking for wish fulfillment on this “Fantasy Island,” however; it’s a horror movie take on the 1970s TV show.
Discover Mads Tolling & The Mads Men: Grammy Award winning violinist and composer Mads Tolling is playing a free concert 7:30 tonight (Feb. 13) in Carthage College’s Siebert Chapel. The title of the program refers to his third studio album: “Mads Tolling & The Mads Men —Playing the ‘60s.” The program will feature re-imagined classic songs from 1960s television, film and radio, including “Mission Impossible,” “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” and “Georgia on My Mind.” For the finale, Tolling will invite the Carthage Philharmonic and instrumentalists from local schools onstage for a collaboration. Admission is free; however, tickets are required. Get tickets online at www.carthage.edu/fine-arts or call 262-551-6661.
Hit the lanes: Guttormsen Recreation Center, 5411 Green Bay Road, has a Valentine’s Sweetheart Bowling Special today (and Friday). The cost is $22 and includes 90 minutes of bowling and one large pizza. Reservations are recommended; call 262-658-8191.
Enjoy some good, old-fashioned moral outrage: Historian Cathy Polovina presents another “Old Weird America” program this evening at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Tonight’s focus is on “Peyton Place: The Scandalous Book that Captivated America.” In 1956, a lurid and gripping tale of murder, incest and hypocrisy in a small New England town became the literary sensation of the century. Likewise, its author Grace Metalious incited an uproar with her unapologetic attitude and unconventional opinions. 6 to 7 p.m. Admission is free.
Enjoy some Midwestern storytelling: In Milwaukee tonight, Garrison Keillor, the beloved creator of Lake Wobegon, is performing tonight at Colectivo Coffee. He promises a night of “stories, songs, poetry and humor.” After retiring from his radio show “A Prairie Home Companion,” Keillor has kept busy writing a memoir and a book of limericks and is now working on a musical and a Lake Wobegon screenplay. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $40 (plus fees) at pabsttheater.org.
Going out Friday
Lunchtime music: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a free daytime concert. The Spring 2020 Noon Concert Series at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside is back, and this Friday’s concert features a performance by percussionist Eliana Firmani Alcocer. The performance is noon Friday in UW-Parkside’s Bedford Concert Hall. Admission is free, leaving you enough cash to spring for a late lunch someplace nice or, if you’re heading back to the office, a romantic dinner.
Live theater: The Lakeside Players theater troupe is performing the musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” continuing this weekend. The show is all about love — love for a lonely florist, love for a sadistic dentist, love for a killer plant — which makes it perfect for your Valentine’s plans. The show runs weekends through Feb. 22. All shows are at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Tickets are $15-$18.
Live music: Two local shows are happening on Valentine’s night in downtown Kenosha: Indigo Canyon and Matt Meyer & the Smooth Riders are performing a Valentine’s themed show starting at 8 p.m. at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. Admission is $7. www.kenoshafusion.com. And “The Legendary Ladies of Country Music” show is Friday night at the Wyndham Garden Hotel. Darcy Wood performs as Patsy Cline, with Kaylor Otwell as Loretta Lynn and Nicole Kaplan as Dolly Parton. They are backed by a four-piece band and perform hits including “Walking After Midnight,” “Jolene” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” The show starts at 8:30 p.m.; tickets start at $25. A 7 p.m. prime rib buffet dinner can be added for $29. Call 1-800-838-3006 or log on at www.hap2it.com.
Reach for the stars: Let’s hope for clear skies Friday night, when the Carthage College Society of Physics Students hosts an evening of stargazing at the Griffin Observatory on the Kemper Center grounds, 6501 Third Ave. The free event is 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Participants will be able to view the night sky using Carthage’s 11-inch telescope. Weather permitting, highlights should include Jupiter and Saturn. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.
View some artwork: On Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m., Le Freak Art Salon, 1351 52nd St., is hosting an opening reception for its Winter 2020 exhibit, featuring artists from all over the United States. The exhibit’s theme is “love me, love me knot.” Artists with works in the show are Matthew Bailey of Milwaukee, Troy Kick of Kenosha, Rachel Grubbs of Wadsworth, Ill., Teresa Ettel of Bainbridge Island, Wash., Teresa Austin of San Diego, Calif., Marc Travanti of Kenosha (and New York City), Caleb Mulholland, Spencer Rogers and Zachary Blatt of Chicago and Stephanie Karamitsos of Kenosha (the gallery’s artist-in-residence). After opening night, this exhibit will be on display until April 19. For more information about the gallery, go to lefreakartsalon.com.
Take a hike: The Pringle Nature Center is hosting a Valentine’s Candlelight Hike from 6:30 to 8 Friday night on a candlelit trail at Bristol Woods County Park. You can come and leave as you like and warm up afterward by a crackling fire. Hot chocolate will be served inside the center. The cost is $6. Pringle is located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol. For more information, call 262-857-8008 or log on at www.pringlenc.org.
Take a tropical hike: If you prefer to enjoy nature in a warm place, head up to Milwaukee’s Mitchell Park Domes, 542 S. Layton Blvd., for its “Hearts Under Glass” Valentine’s Day event, featuring a light show amid the Miniature Milwaukee Train Show in the Show Dome. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $10 per person at the door; no reservations are required. Food and beverages are available for purchase. www.milwaukeedomes.org.
Now that we’ve given you a wide range of options for entertaining your sweetie, get out there!