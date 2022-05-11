 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Life is a Highway' cabaret show at Carthage

A cabaret show called “Life is a Highway” will be performed 7:30 tonight (May 11) at Carthage College in the Campbell Student Union Auditorium.

This collaborative cabaret is directed by Carthage student Lydia Wagner and was created by the Music Theatre Workshop class.

“Life is a Highway’s” theme is road trips, and the show will include “all the songs you love to sing on the road” — from head bangers to guilty pleasures.

Under the leadership of Wagner and Professor Tommy Novak, students in this course have been given the opportunity to create an original story.

“Life is a Highway” will be performed by Becca Robertson, Chloe Hilby, Katherine Retek, Kelsey Spofford, Melissa Schmidt, Nate Myers, Nicholas Dekker, Riese Hartsuff, Shelldyn Earnest, Taylor May Bulanek, Theresa Kalb, Tiffany Borger, Willow Newell and Julie Zhao.

The music will be performed by Professor Melissa Cardamone on piano, Casey Olson on guitar, and Justin Hall on drums.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for seniors (55 and older) and $8 for students (with a valid ID). Tickets can be purchased online at carthage.edu/tickets or by calling the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661.

