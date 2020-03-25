Life under quarantine: An entertainment update

Library programs

All area libraries are also closed, at least through April 24. The good news is, if you stocked up on books, DVDs and other materials, you can keep them until April 24 with no late fees.

Also, the Kenosha Public Library’s Digital Library is always available for cardholders, including the library’s vast collection of eBooks, eMagazines, audiobooks, free music-streaming and learning resources. Explore the Digital Library at mykpl.info/digitallibrary.

As of Tuesday, library staffers are no longer entering the library buildings. That means there is no more curbside pick ups of materials. Also, the book drops have been locked. If you have any library materials at home, keep them.

“This will be a big change for all of us,” according to a library news release. “For the safety of our staff, we have locked the book drops and ask that you keep your library materials at home at this time. All due dates will be extended and no fines will accrue while we are closed. Holds will be extended and waiting for you when our doors open again. Please do not leave materials outside of the libraries — we would hate to have to charge anyone for items that become damaged.”

