Lionel Railroad Club hosting open house on April 23

RACINE — The Lionel Railroad Club of Southeast Wisconsin is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

Everyone is welcome.

The club is located above American Coin & Jewelry, 4625 Washington Ave. Racine. (Park behind the store.) The club entrance is on Ohio Street, on the west side of the building.

The club features two layouts:

The 10-by-14-foot layout features a Plasticville city and a carnival scene with operating rides. The track plan has numerous switches and wyes for operating different routes.

The second layout is 17-by27 feet and features three loops of track with wide sweeping curves and numerous sidings. Completed scenery includes the city of Spencer, with industrial, agricultural and suburban areas.

Both layouts will appeal to people of all ages, club members said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0