Lionel Railroad Club of Southeast Wisconsin. hosting an Open House

RACINE — The Lionel Railroad Club of Southeast Wisconsin is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.

The Club is located above the American Coin & Jewelry, 4625 Washington Ave. in Racine. (Please park behind the store.) The club's entrance is on Ohio Street, the west side.

The club features two layouts: A 10-by-14 foot layout, featuring a Plasticville city and a carnival scene with operating rides, has a track plan with numerous switches and wyes for operating different routes. The second layout is 17-by-27 feet and features three loops of track with wide sweeping curves and numerous sidings.

Scenery includes "our city of Spencer, as well as industrial, agricultural, and suburban areas," club member Dan Hechel. "Both layouts will appeal to people of all ages."

The open house is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome.

