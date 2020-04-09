Live Ade: Musicians play concert outside Addison

Neither cold nor wind nor the occasional snow flurry could keep Betsy Ade and Joe Adamek from performing an outdoor concert Thursday.
Under blustery skies, the two — members of the band Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers — played outside The Addison of Pleasant Prairie, an assisted living facility at 9651 Prairie Ridge Blvd.
While residents waved out of their windows, a few dozen staff members and members of the public enjoyed a rare treat these days: Live music.
“Hello, The Addison, are you there?” Ade asked over the sound system.
The two played three short sets in different outdoor areas at The Addison, allowing as many residents as possible to hear the concert.
“We love to come and share our music,” Ade said while moving between the performance spaces. “We feel kind of helpless right now, but this is one thing we can do. This really warms our hearts.”
As Ade’s vocals soared, Adamek joined her on guitar.
“We’ve been jumping at the chance to play,” he said.
A year ago, Ade was singing on California sound stages for NBC’s “The Voice,” but on Thursday, she sang to an appreciative audience on a cool April day in Wisconsin.
“This is great,” she said, smiling as the sun peeked out for a few minutes. “We just love doing this.”
Kim Christy, The Addison’s director of sales and marketing, said the concert came about through Christa Schneider, the venue’s business manager and a high school friend of Ade’s.
“We’re always looking for different activities to do, and Christa said she would ask Betsy, who said yes right away,” Christy said.
This week, the Easter Bunny also visited — staying outside and waving to residents.
“We’re doing things outside when possible to keep everyone safe” during the coronavirus pandemic, Christy said.
Inside, the residents have enjoyed Hallway Bingo — with players sitting in their doorways while the numbers are called out loudly — and a Hallway Sing-Along with Christy.
“Our residents have such positive attitudes through all of this,” Christy said. “When I walk in their apartments, I’m greeted with a smile, which is great to see.”
