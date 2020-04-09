Live Ade: Musicians play concert outside Addison

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Neither cold nor wind nor the occasional snow flurry could keep Betsy Ade and Joe Adamek from performing an outdoor concert Thursday.

Under blustery skies, the two — members of the band Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers — played outside The Addison of Pleasant Prairie, an assisted living facility at 9651 Prairie Ridge Blvd.

While residents waved out of their windows, a few dozen staff members and members of the public enjoyed a rare treat these days: Live music.

“Hello, The Addison, are you there?” Ade asked over the sound system.

The two played three short sets in different outdoor areas at The Addison, allowing as many residents as possible to hear the concert.

“We love to come and share our music,” Ade said while moving between the performance spaces. “We feel kind of helpless right now, but this is one thing we can do. This really warms our hearts.”

As Ade’s vocals soared, Adamek joined her on guitar.

“We’ve been jumping at the chance to play,” he said.