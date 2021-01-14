Liz Snyder: 2021 guidelines for wayward celebrities

Honey, hold me walk: Actor Dennis Quaid, 66, celebrated his fourth marriage on June 2 to his latest wife, Laura Savoie, 27. We wish them years of happiness but we do think a 40-year age gap falls into the “icky” category. He says it was love at first sight — we bet!

Tell us how you really feel: Actor Sean Penn said on “The Tonight Show” in March that, as a young actor, he resented having to audition for roles. Not because he was nervous but because, “Long before I had a penny in my pocket, I had a feeling of entitlement as an actor. Not because I thought I was so good, but because I thought the rest were not so good.” Next time Penn says it was a pleasure to work with other actors on a project, we’ll know how he really feels.

Do the math, Annette: Actress Annette Bening, 62, said during an episode of “Ellen” that she and her husband, legendary Hollywood playboy Warren Beatty, 83, are proud of their 28-year marriage. Bening said her parents have been married 70 years but when asked if she and Beatty will match that, she replied “easy.” Uh … Beatty would be more than 120 years old at that point, so we doubt it.