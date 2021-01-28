Liz Snyder: An insider's guide to visiting Ice Castles near Lake Geneva

Here are some tips for enjoying your Ice Castles visit:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Choose: Sunlight or after dark? If you visit during the day, you’ll see the ice structure in its “natural” icy blue state; after dark, the structure glows in a rainbow of colors thanks to those embedded LED lights. There’s even a color-changing fountain in the middle of it. It’s more dramatic at night, but it’s easier to snap photos during the day. Also, if you’re wandering around after dark, it’s easy to lose track of small children — and adults.

Dress for it! The funniest comment I heard was a dad saying to two tween girls: “What part of ice castle did you not understand?” He was replying to their complaints of cold, wet feet. They were wearing sneakers and ankle-length jeans. Of course they were freezing! Inside this ice castle, you’ll be walking on wet, uneven snow and ice. Your best bet is to wear waterproof snow boots. You’ll also need a hat, gloves and a winter coat. And leave your fashionably ripped jeans at home; red knees are a fashion no-no.

Smile! This is a giant ice structure featuring tunnels, slides, fountains and endless photo spots. You’ll see plenty of folks taking selfies or group photos.