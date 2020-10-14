Liz Snyder: UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series goes digital

As much as leaves turning colors and apple cider doughnuts being declared a “fruit serving” on your diet, the UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series has been an autumn staple in this area.

Since 1982, the university has screened some 15 films each season — most from other countries, along with independent U.S. films, too.

This would have been the 39th consecutive season for the venerable series, but like so many events that call for people to gather indoors, the campus film screenings have been canceled.

Instead, the series will be available online, for film fans to watch from home. And instead of season ticket sales, the online screenings are free of charge.

This is welcome news to fans who flock to the screenings each year, which run from September to May and attract a loyal audience.

There are some advantages to viewing from home, beyond being able to watch in your pajamas.

Over the years, I’ve heard from several people who were reluctant to sign up for the series because 1) they didn’t want to walk from the parking lot to the Student Center Cinema (yes, it is a bit of a hike); 2) they didn’t want to buy a season ticket ($26-$28 for 15 films in 2019); and 3) they can’t see the subtitles clearly.