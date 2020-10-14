Liz Snyder: UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series goes digital

As much as leaves turning colors and apple cider doughnuts being declared a “fruit serving” on your diet, the UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series has been an autumn staple in this area.
Since 1982, the university has screened some 15 films each season — most from other countries, along with independent U.S. films, too.
This would have been the 39th consecutive season for the venerable series, but like so many events that call for people to gather indoors, the campus film screenings have been canceled.
Instead, the series will be available online, for film fans to watch from home. And instead of season ticket sales, the online screenings are free of charge.
This is welcome news to fans who flock to the screenings each year, which run from September to May and attract a loyal audience.
There are some advantages to viewing from home, beyond being able to watch in your pajamas.
Over the years, I’ve heard from several people who were reluctant to sign up for the series because 1) they didn’t want to walk from the parking lot to the Student Center Cinema (yes, it is a bit of a hike); 2) they didn’t want to buy a season ticket ($26-$28 for 15 films in 2019); and 3) they can’t see the subtitles clearly.
The at-home screenings solve these problems: No walking required; no cost involved; and you can lean into your computer screen to see those subtitles. As a bonus, you won’t be bothering other audience members if you shout out those subtitles. Don’t scoff; I’ve been at screenings where that happened.
You will, however, be responsible for popping your own popcorn. In fact, you could cook a whole dinner themed to the country of origin for that film. Before you ask, yes, pizza counts if it’s an Italian film. Or any film for that matter. Who doesn’t love pizza?
Starts in November
The five-film season starts with a Nov. 12 screening. Other screenings are Dec. 3, Feb. 11, March 4 and March 25.
If you’re on the Foreign Film Series email list, you’ll receive information about each screening. Not on the list yet? Go online to www.uwp.edu/therita/foreignfilmseriesathome.cfm and sign up.
One week before the screening, everyone on the email list will receive a notice with information about the film.
If you want to get access to the view-at-home screening of the film, you just follow the link in the email or use the link in the film description on the webpage that will be posted one week prior to the film’s availability.
You will then receive an email with a link and a password. To watch the film, you just click on that link and enter the password.
Each film will be available for viewing-at-home during a fixed one-week window.
Some notes: The number of passwords is limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. That means: Don’t request a password unless you know you’ll use it. Otherwise, you may be preventing someone else from enjoying the film.
Films can be viewed on a computer; it may be possible to view-at-home on a smart TV, too, but UW-Parkside officials are “not prepared to resolve technical issues that might arise.”
Coming up: Joe Benson will lead an online film discussion at the end of each semester. That’s all we know for now; stay tuned at www.uwp,edu for more details. We also don’t know what the films will be this season, but we do know if you want to find out, you need to make sure you’re on the Foreign Film Series email list.
Season ticket holders
If you bought a season pass to the 2019–2020 season, hold on to that ticket.
When it’s safe to screen films on campus, the final three films in last year’s program will be rescheduled.
Also, series officials are seeking donations to help defray the costs of the program, which include film licensing fees. Donations can be made online or by mail.
For all Foreign Film Series fans: Even if you don’t want to watch any of the films at home, you might want to give them your email address. The film series will start using email, as opposed to mail-mail (also known as “snail mail”) to contact its patrons.
Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
