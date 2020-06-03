Local high school students performing on 'Virtual Cabaret'

Four local high school students — three from Bradford and one from Indian Trail — will be performing Friday night as part of “Projects with Jason — A Virtual Cabaret.”
The performance starts at 8 p.m. Friday and will be streaming on YouTube and Facebook (@Projectswithjason).
Sam Arnold (Bradford) and Evelyn Alumbreros (Indian Trail) are featured singing solo songs.
Jacob Belotti (Bradford) and Samantha Keckeison (Bradford) are featured performing “Falling In Love with Someone,” a quartet from the Broadway musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” The local students will be singing with professionals Adam Zelasko, who has performed in the second National Broadway Tour of “Jersey Boys,” and Alex Ellis, featured in the Broadway National Tours of “Catch Me If You Can,” “Legally Blonde” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”
Projects with Jason “was established by theater arts advocate and professional stage manager J. Jason Daunter and has evolved as a group of friends who continually ‘got the call’ to volunteer on various projects with Jason through the years. It is the spirit and tone of these events and the process of developing them that has kept people coming back for more,” according to the project’s website.
During a Virtual Cabaret, student performers share material from the musical theater catalog in a cabaret setting on the internet where the students perform from their own homes, Daunter says on his Projects with Jason website. The project teams students with theater professionals.
“I found out about the site from some Educational Theatre Association friends and applied to have our students participate,” said Holly Stanfield, a veteran Bradford theater teacher. “We were selected, and those four students have been working all week with these amazing professionals. There are great things happening in a world that is so torn apart right now.”
Daunter said his “devotion to the arts started back in high school in O’Fallon, Mo., at Fort Zumwalt North High School.”
Throughout his career, he has led teams in creating benefit shows and cabaret experiences with collaborators including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the American Theatre Wing, the Educational Theatre Association and the Educational Theatre Foundation.
Daunter established Projects with Jason, he said, “in the hope that even more talented and willing collaborators will join the team to develop and support projects that will challenge the artists, focus on the collaboration and give back to the community.”
Projects with Jason also broadcasts “Conversations with Artists” and “Tech Table,” featuring discussions with backstage theater professionals. For more about the project, go to https://projectswithjason.com/
