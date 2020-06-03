Local high school students performing on 'Virtual Cabaret'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Four local high school students — three from Bradford and one from Indian Trail — will be performing Friday night as part of “Projects with Jason — A Virtual Cabaret.”

The performance starts at 8 p.m. Friday and will be streaming on YouTube and Facebook (@Projectswithjason).

Sam Arnold (Bradford) and Evelyn Alumbreros (Indian Trail) are featured singing solo songs.

Jacob Belotti (Bradford) and Samantha Keckeison (Bradford) are featured performing “Falling In Love with Someone,” a quartet from the Broadway musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” The local students will be singing with professionals Adam Zelasko, who has performed in the second National Broadway Tour of “Jersey Boys,” and Alex Ellis, featured in the Broadway National Tours of “Catch Me If You Can,” “Legally Blonde” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”

Projects with Jason “was established by theater arts advocate and professional stage manager J. Jason Daunter and has evolved as a group of friends who continually ‘got the call’ to volunteer on various projects with Jason through the years. It is the spirit and tone of these events and the process of developing them that has kept people coming back for more,” according to the project’s website.