Local music: A mix of live, streaming shows

Meyer fronts Matt Meyer and the Smooth Riders as well as doing many solo shows and producing the SRIM Fest.

Randle Jr. heads up his own band, along with being a top notch sideman. The two will join forces for a show Friday night at Lucci’s.

Matt Meyer and Rogers Randle Jr. perform together Friday (Dec. 11) at Lucci’s, 6929 39th Ave.

At-home festival

The Carthage College Christmas Festival is marked on many people’s calendars every year.

It will be a bit different this year but is still happening. This year’s festival will be pre-recorded and then made available to the community to watch from home at no cost. The format will be much like the annual performances inside Siebert Chapel. Musical highlights will include the sounds of the Fritsch Memorial Organ, with performances by the Carthage Choir, Carthage Treble Choir, Carthage Chorale, Lincoln Chamber Singers, Wind Orchestra and Carthage Philharmonic.

This year’s theme is “Come, With Healing in Thy Wings,” which references both “Hark, The Herald Angels Sing” and “Abide With Me,” which the Wind Orchestra will be performing. As always, the festival will conclude with the Service of Light with its sparkling candlelight.