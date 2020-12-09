Local music: A mix of live, streaming shows

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe.
There is definitely something about living a hard life that contributes to making music and art.
Someone who has been tested and turned to music is John Gay.
He will be performing Saturday night at Rustic Road Brewing Co. The singer/songwriter has a gritty sound that found its place while he was serving a nine-year sentence for a marijuana conviction.
During his initial confinement of more than five years, when he wasn’t on his bunk with his Bible, Gay was in a storage closet at Fox Lake Correctional Institution with his guitar writing music, singing and praying.
After his release, Gay began playing solo acoustic shows around here. Gay mixed original material he wrote in prison with covers of his favorite artists such as Jason Isbell, The Lumineers, Chris Stapleton and Zach Williams. Gay has released two singles, “Death Row” and “Concrete Floor,” and is raising money to do a full album. Bring some extra cash to help out.
John Gay will perform starting at 8 Saturday night (Dec. 12) at Rustic Road Brewing Co, 5706 Sixth Ave.
Streaming tonight
Let’s face it, 2020 has pretty much been a dumpster fire year. So how about some trash rock for your listening pleasure? Chicago’s Radar will be the guest Thursday night on the Jess the Ska Kid’s Facebook Live Stream. There will be an interview and good, old-fashioned trashy indie, garage rock songs.
Radar is the guest on the Jess the Ska Kid show from 8 to 10 tonight (Dec. 10). Just go to the Jess the Ska Kid Facebook page.
Friday night at Coins
I don’t write much about modern country music or hits bands, but I wanted to make an exception here. Coins Sports Bar has been running live music for a very long time, as well as hosting a ton of fundraisers. Good folks. Stetsin & Lace have played all of the big festivals and clubs in the region. They will perform Friday night at Coins Sports Bar. Geoff Landon and the gang know how to deliver a party. If you want a high-energy country show, this is a good bet.
Stetsin & Lace will perform starting at 9 Friday night (Dec. 11) at Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St.
Veterans performing together
Two people who do a lot for local live music are Matt Meyer and Rogers Randle Jr.
Meyer fronts Matt Meyer and the Smooth Riders as well as doing many solo shows and producing the SRIM Fest.
Randle Jr. heads up his own band, along with being a top notch sideman. The two will join forces for a show Friday night at Lucci’s.
Matt Meyer and Rogers Randle Jr. perform together Friday (Dec. 11) at Lucci’s, 6929 39th Ave.
At-home festival
The Carthage College Christmas Festival is marked on many people’s calendars every year.
It will be a bit different this year but is still happening. This year’s festival will be pre-recorded and then made available to the community to watch from home at no cost. The format will be much like the annual performances inside Siebert Chapel. Musical highlights will include the sounds of the Fritsch Memorial Organ, with performances by the Carthage Choir, Carthage Treble Choir, Carthage Chorale, Lincoln Chamber Singers, Wind Orchestra and Carthage Philharmonic.
This year’s theme is “Come, With Healing in Thy Wings,” which references both “Hark, The Herald Angels Sing” and “Abide With Me,” which the Wind Orchestra will be performing. As always, the festival will conclude with the Service of Light with its sparkling candlelight.
The Carthage College Christmas Festival will be available online 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 11-13). Just go to carthage.edu/christmas-festival.
Rockin’ Union Park Tavern
You know what you need, right? A band that plays a big variety of music from the 1950s to today. Sound too old fashioned? Not when that swath of music includes songs by the likes of Elvis Presley, Merle Haggard, Elton John, Steve Earle, Beatles and Blackberry Smoke.
That’s what you’ll get with Pat Garrett and the Good Ole Boys when they perform starting at 9 Saturday night at the Union Park Tavern. Joining singer/guitarist Garrett are Greg “the Dude” Herr and Randy Horton (of K.A. and the Rogue Hounds) on guitar and drums, respectively. Eric Knight (from Blacktop) on bass and Keith Lindahl (Fuzzy Tribute Band) on vocals round out the group. It’s good time rock ‘n’ roll and more.
Pat Garrett and the Good Old Boys will perform Saturday (Dec. 12) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!