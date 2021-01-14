Local music: A mix of live, streaming shows

According to Garrett, they hit on everything “from Elvis to Merle to Elton John. Steve Earle to the Beatles to Blackberry Smoke.” They will be performing at 58 Below (rest in peace and rock, Dom).

Pat Garrett and the Good Ole Boys perform Saturday (Jan. 16) at 58 Below, 504 58th St. Also on the bill is MacKenzie Knight.

Blues at Union Park

Guitarist Terry James has been playing the guitar and blues for 40 years or so and performs Saturday at Union Park Tavern.

In addition to playing guitar with the Rhythm Dogs, The Terry James Band and Terry James and the Blue Flames, he has opened for the likes of Luther Allison, Buddy Guy and Buddy Miles. He has lived the blues.

Terry James and the Blue Flames perform starting 8 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 16) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.

Route 20 shows

Party rock band Royal Bliss has been through the area several times over the past decade or so. The band will be performing unplugged shows Friday and Saturday at Route 20 up in Sturtevant.