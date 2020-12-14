Local music: A mix of live, streaming shows

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe.
Creative Space streaming show
Well, this strange year is coming to a close.
Let’s end it right.
Kenosha Creative Space will have a Happy Holidays Streaming Special Friday night, with a ton of music. According to Director Francisco Loyola, the live stream will be a “mashup of individual, socially distanced performances recorded throughout the month.”
The show will stream live on the Kenosha Creative Space Facebook page starting at 7 Friday night. Performers include Ivy Ford, Ben Mulwana, 3 A.M. Saints (Daniel Thompson), Miss B. Haven, Malcolm Wright, Keith Christofferson and Kathleen Nottingham, the Spirit Shakers, Wilder Violet, Yves François and Benjamin Mercado, featuring a surprise guest singing a few Christmas songs in Spanish.
There will be links to make donations through Facebook Live to help support the Space.
Then on Saturday, at 4 p.m., Kenosha Creative Space will premiere its version of “It’s a Wonderful Life “ featuring area actors and celebrities. The Kenosha Creative Space is also a sponsor of the Kenosha Symphony’s show on Saturday.
Kenosha Symphony concert
Its pretty difficult to do a big symphony orchestra show these days. That said, the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra is still out there entertaining folks when they need it most.
This year’s trimmed down Holiday Concert is 7 p.m. Saturday in the Kemper Center Auditorium.
Instead of the full orchestra, a smaller chamber orchestra will present music of Vivaldi and other seasonal music. A limited number of seats are available to ensure social distancing for all in attendance. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and no tickets will be sold at the door. Musicians and ticket holders are required to wear masks at all times and they will be checking temperatures and keeping contact information as you arrive at Kemper. Hey, its 2020. At least you get to hear great music.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com for $30. They will go fast.
The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra also invites members of the public to “join us in celebrating the holiday spirit in your very own home.” The symphony's Saturday evening streaming show will also be available for live streaming for free on the symphony’s YouTube Channel.
Organizers said the concert will enable people to “share a holiday tradition with friends and family and stay safe and comfortable and socially distanced.”
The concert, they added, “is a gift to our community to foster peace, joy and happiness.”
Union Park Tavern show
If you would like to go out to a venue to see and hear a show, that is still happening. The Roundabouts will perform Friday night at Union Park Tavern. The band is comprised of players you have seen and heard in many other groups over the years. Rick Branch, Terry Peterson, Chris Sipos and Bill Taylor deliver a nice helping of Americana music, but there will most likely be some seasonal tunes as well.
Jess the Ska Kid show
Jess the Ska Kid is back with another live stream interview and music Thursday. Her guest will be The Charlie Taylor Allstars. The band is a rock steady collective, bringing together musicians from all over the country. The Charlie Taylor Allstars take on classic soul/Motown/R&B songs and put a ska/reggae/rocksteady juju on them. Just go to the Jess the Ska Kid Facebook page from 8 to 10 tonight.
Brat Stop show
Boys and Toys will be performing Saturday night at the Brat Stop. Both the band and venue are longtime Kenosha favorites. The Brat Stop has a big stage, big sound and a big room so you can spread out. Boys and Toys have big sounds, big amps and play big rock songs from the '80s and beyond.
