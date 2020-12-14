Local music: A mix of live, streaming shows

Organizers said the concert will enable people to “share a holiday tradition with friends and family and stay safe and comfortable and socially distanced.”

The concert, they added, “is a gift to our community to foster peace, joy and happiness.”

The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra's Chamber Orchestra will perform a holiday show at 7 Saturday night (Dec. 19) in the Kemper Center Auditorium, 6501 Third Ave. It can also be live streamed for free on the symphony's YouTube Channel. For more information about the symphony, go to kenoshasymphony.org.

Union Park Tavern show

If you would like to go out to a venue to see and hear a show, that is still happening. The Roundabouts will perform Friday night at Union Park Tavern. The band is comprised of players you have seen and heard in many other groups over the years. Rick Branch, Terry Peterson, Chris Sipos and Bill Taylor deliver a nice helping of Americana music, but there will most likely be some seasonal tunes as well.

The Roundabouts perform Friday night (Dec. 18) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.

Jess the Ska Kid show