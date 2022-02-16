Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Irish Pub Show

When Irish eyes are smiling, you’d better watch your step. So says Belfast, Northern Ireland, transplant Ian Gould, who will perform Sunday afternoon at McAuliffe’s Pub in Racine.

Gould was nominated awhile back for the “Top Solo Performer in a Pub Venue throughout the USA, Ireland, European Union and the United Kingdom.” He has performed for Ireland’s president, as well as common bar folk.

A veteran performer and traveler, Gould has been at it for more than 20 years and has picked up stories from living and studying in Perth, Scotland, London, Brussels and Amsterdam as well as Ireland. It’s an early show. Nothing like live music on a Sunday afternoon.

Ian Gould will bring his Solo Pub Show to McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Racine. The show starts 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.

TG's show

Sometimes, just seeing the names of the band members involved makes you go, “Damn, this show is going to be great.”

Terry Peterson, Chris Sipos, Rick Branch and Bill Taylor are The Roundabouts. They perform modern Americana music. Let’s face it, these guys can play pretty much anything. They will perform Saturday night at TG’s Bar and Grill.

The Roundabouts perform Saturday, Feb. 19 at TG's, 4120 Seventh Ave. in Kenosha. The music starts at 8 p.m.

Old school country show

Hats off to Michael Gibson of George’s Tavern in Racine for carrying on longtime previous owner and booker Dave Popoff's tradition of keeping music live. The Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane will take the cozy River North stage Saturday night.

The band made its mark on the local music scene by bringing back old school classic country. The spirits of Hank and Waylon and Merle and Johnny are never far off during one of their shows. Throw in some original material and a smattering of other music styles and you have a fun evening.

The Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane perform Saturday, February 19 at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St in Racine. The music starts at 8 p.m.

Kewl Zoo show

I live near the Racine Zoo, and it is pretty cool. However, I can’t really say that it is Kewl. I’ll leave that up to Kewl Zoo. This particular menagerie is made up of Adam Clarke (vocals), Danny Sokol (guitar and vocals), Drew Nelson (drums) and Alex Ramos (bass). They will perform Friday night at Kenosha Fusion. Their music is original rock with a '90s feel.

Kewl Zoo performs Friday, Feb. 18, at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave in Kenosha. The music starts at 8:30 p.m.

Lady A on stage

To me, Sunday afternoon live music works best with blues and jazz and soul. I’d be hard pressed to name a more fitting venue for that than Racine’s Taste of Soul 262 venue. Ah, but who to fill the performer role? How about Lady A? The singer and performer will be doing a 4 to 7 p.m. set at the downtown eatery and music venue.

Lady A’s sets cover the likes of Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Gladys Knight, Etta James, Al Green, Susan Tedescki and more. This weekend’s set is called "Sunday BlueZ." Grab a bite to eat, have a cocktail and get your taste of soul on the rocks.

Lady A performs 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at Taste of Soul, 501 Sixth St. in Racine.

German pop music

Well, here’s something you don’t hear too often: Pieptone! is a German pop band, performing Saturday at Kenosha's Union Park Tavern — and it isn’t even close to Oktoberfest.

Let me explain. Pieptone! does German schlager and European chart hits, rarities and oddities of the '50s and early '60s, sung mostly in German. (It really isn’t as odd as it sounds on paper, or the internet.)

The band is very popular in the Chicago area. So, grab a stein and some German food (if Angela is serving any) and sing along. Nun, schüttle es auf, Baby (schüttle es auf, Baby) Drehe und schreie. Nun, schüttle es,schüttle es, schüttle es, Baby.

Pieptone! performs starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha.

Author's caution: Please check with venues and performers before heading out to shows. COVID is causing a lot of cancellations. With this in mind, if any performers are doing virtual shows instead of in front of audiences, let me know about that. Thank you.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

