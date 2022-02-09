Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

'Rally for Ron' event

BlankFest's local fundraiser in Racine helps provide homeless and those in need with blankets and other necessities. Ron Purtee has been the organizer for the event for more than 15 years and has helped a lot of people.

Now, it’s our turn to help Purtee. His mother died unexpectedly, and Ron and his special needs brother are left in a situation where they may lose the one thing they have, their home. McAuliffe’s Pub, which hosts the annual BlankFest fundraiser, is asking folks to come out Saturday evening to "Rally for Ron."

DJ Tracy of True Entertainment will provide music as well as karaoke. The event starts early, at 5 p.m. Can’t make it? You can also donate at Venmo@Ron-Purtee. Help out someone who has helped so many.

"Rally for Ron" starts 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Racine.

Sunspot show

Sunspot, a kick-butt rock 'n' roll band from Madison, was scheduled to perform at McAuliffe’s Pub back in January but had to reschedule. The new date is Friday night, still at McAuliffe’s.

The power pop trio is a high-energy, super-literate machine that just keeps spitting out great records and delirious live performances.

Sunspot has played more than 1,100 shows in more than 20 states over their nearly quarter century career, while also racking up several Madison Area Music Association Awards including four Album of the Year nods. They are very tight and extremely fun.

Sunspot performs Friday, Feb. 11, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Racine. The show starts at 9 p.m. Cover charge is $5.

Cool Evening Breeze

Evening Breeze. That phrase just conjures up the image of listening to great live smooth jazz, blues, funk and pop tunes while sitting on a blanket on a warm summer night.

You can have all of that Friday night at Union Park Tavern -- except for the blanket and warm night.

Rogers Randle Jr. on saxophone, "ShugaBear" Larry Thomas on keyboards and Terrance Pettigrew on drums make up the Evening Breeze band. These guys have been in some famous bands for quite a while. They are very good at what they do.

Evening Breeze performs Friday, Feb. 11, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha.

Romantic music

Looking for something romantic to do for your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day? Tom Martin has you covered with his "The Best of Sinatra and Martin" shows Saturday and Monday 14 at the Corner House on the Lake in Racine. Call right away to grab a spot; this will be a popular outing.

The Corner House -- a mainstay supper club for decades -- has been reimagined and moved to the lakefront. Think prime rib, steaks, chops, fine wines, etc. OK, now for the music. There will be two shows each night, at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. with no cover charge.

It seems silly to have to write it, but the "Sinatra" in the title is Frank Sinatra and the "Martin" is Dean Martin. Both were legendary singers and performers. If you’re young and wondering who we're talking about, check online for songs like "Fly Me to the Moon," "My Kind of Town," "New York, New York," "My Way," "You’re Nobody 'Til Somebody Loves You," "Ain’t That a Kick in the Head" and "That’s Amore," perfect for Valentine's Day. It's romantic as all get out. You can check out the venue at chsupperclub.com.

As for my on Valentine's Day plans? I’ll be hanging out with my beloved dog, Nina Simone.

Tom Martin’s "Best of Sinatra and Martin" shows are 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, and Monday, Feb. 14, at Corner House on the Lake, 207 Gaslight Circle in Racine.

Double bill at Fusion

Talk about an eclectic double bill: Mykal Baas & The Delivery Men along with Maxwell Tate & The Clean Plate Club will throw down sets Friday night at Kenosha Fusion.

Mykal Baas & The Delivery Men consist of Eli Eastridge, Maxwell Melendrez and Baas. The trio plays a little of everything, with an emphasis on fun jams and melody.

Maxwell Tate & The Clean Plate Club are new to me, but they list as a compelling rap group featuring live musicians and lyrical content that is both thought provoking and entertaining.

Maxwell Tate & The Clean Plate Club and Mykal Baas & The Delivery Men both perform Friday, Feb. 11, at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. in Kenosha.

Author's caution: Please check with venues and performers before heading out to shows. COVID is causing a lot of cancellations. With this in mind, if any performers are doing virtual shows instead of in front of audiences, let me know about that. Thank you.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

