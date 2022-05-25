Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

All that jazz

The KWB Jazz Quartet is back Friday night, playing that all-American music at Taste of Soul 262 in Racine.

According to the group's namesake and tenor sax player Kevin Wayne Brown, “We play classical jazz. We play the music of Cole Porter, John Coltrane, Irving Berlin, Miles Davis and Charlie Parker.”

Brown is joined in the quartet by pianist Pete Knotek, drummer Omar and upright bassist James Yorgan.

An educator by day, Brown can’t stop sharing the wonders of jazz music. “The music is simply infinitely fabulous,” Brown says. “Jazz is the soundtrack to America’s development. As America evolved, so did jazz.” Get educated. Have fun. Get your soul fed.

KWB Jazz will perform starting at 8 Friday night, May 27, at Taste of Soul 262, 501 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine.

Comedy and music

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Laughter enhances your intake of oxygen-rich air, stimulates your heart, lungs and muscles, and increases the endorphins that are released by your brain.”

Another scientific study by O2 and a behavioral science expert from Goldsmith’s University revealed that just 20 minutes at a concert resulted in a 21% increase in feelings of well-being.

Since research directly links high levels of well-being with an increased lifespan, that means attending gigs regularly has the potential to increase your life expectancy.

So …. nead over to Public Craft Brewing Friday night for Out In Public, a comedy and live music show. For $15, you get comedy performances by Ricky Madeja, Tyler Kretz, Katie Philipson and Ray Wisbrock, with David Louis headlining and host Jordan Pauley, along with musical artist Would You Kindly. The band rocks and the comedians roll with the punchlines. No presale or online tickets, just show up.

Out In Public, with six comedians and the band Would You Kindly, starts at 8 Friday night, May 27, at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

Racine Zoo show

From my front yard, I can sometimes see giraffes and hear howling monkeys. No, I’m not overly self medicating. I live close to the Racine Zoo, which has a lot of fun events, like the upcoming Animal Crackers Jazz Series summer concerts.

The Racine Zoo Member Appreciation Night is Thursday, May 26, with two "Sing and Soar Live" performances by Nanny Nikki Music. Now, if you aren’t a zoo member yet, keep reading for a link to join.

In addition to being a professional nanny for 15 years, Nanny Nikki sang in a gospel choir for 12 years, competed in vocal music competitions, had the lead in high school musicals and loves entertaining kids.

Note: You need to be a member of the Racine Zoo to see the show. The link to join or renew your membership is https://racinezoo.org/join-or-renew.

"Sing and Soar" with Nanny Nikki Music starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, in the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St in Racine. You must be a Racine Zoo member to attend.

Friday night music

Many of the biggest names in band music started out all alone on a stage -- and often continue the time honored tradition throughout their careers. It’s a tough thing to do, so please come out to Union Park Tavern Friday night to catch three solo artists in the spotlight.

Brittany Lumley opens things up at 9 p.m. Lumley’s songs are straight from the heart, with vocals that are both earthy and ethereal. The 10 p.m. slot is occupied by the Lunar Lizard fiddle whiz Georgia Rae, who can sound like a full band. Finishing things up at 11 p.m. is Patrick Willis. You’ve seen him, you’ve heard him, you love him.

Brittany Lumley, Georgia Rae and Patrick Willis perform starting at 9 Friday night, May 27, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha.

Metal music show

JJ “Metal” McAuliffe is having another metal show Friday night at his Southside Racine venue, McAuliffe’s Pub.

Known to many for the world touring Celtic artists who perform there, McAuliffe’s hosts all sorts of music.

For Friday’s show, there will be three bands, all from different cities outside of Racine and Kenosha, so you can catch something new.

Madison’s Lords of The Trident are not shy about who and what they are. They combine classic heavy metal, power metal and modern progressive metal with a fantasy backstory and appear onstage in armor and costumes.

Chicago’s Fierce Atmospheres is a progressive power metal band in the styles of Iron Maiden, Edguy, Kamelot, Dream Theater and other Euro Metal acts.

Milwaukee’s Bray Road is a three-piece thrash/groove metal band that gets its name from Elkhorn’s “Beast of Bray Road,” which is widely reported to stalk that area.

Lords of the Trident, Fierce Atmospheres and Bray Road perform Friday, May 27, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Racine. Show time is 9 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) with a $10 cover charge.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

