Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Foucault returns

Great music in a historic venue isn’t always the easiest thing to find.

Thank goodness for Jeffrey Foucault and the Rhode Center for the Arts.

The singer-songwriter -- who has received high praise from the likes of New York Times, Greil Marcus and NPR -- is following up his 2019 sold-out solo show in Kenosha. This time, he's coming with a band.

Joining in are Jeremy Moses Curtis (Booker T) on bass and pedal steel great Eric Heywood (The Pretenders) as well as Minnesota songsmith Erik Koskinen.

Foucault mines the Flyover Land aesthetic of combining country, blues, rock 'n' roll and folk into quiet masterpieces.

Jeffrey Foucault and Erik Koskinen will perform 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St in Kenosha. For more on Foucault and this show, see our story on Pages 10-11.

Show at George's

Miles Over Mountains is making a return trip to George’s Tavern Saturday night.

The McHenry, Ill., band is often referred to as "a modern progressive bluegrass band." With the exception of COVID cancellations, the group averages about 150 shows per year. This gives their performances a solid cohesiveness. Expect high energy, expect chops, expect fun.

Miles Over Mountains performs Saturday, April 2, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St in Racine. The 21-and-older show starts at 9 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.). Admission is $10.

Fusion show

What’s the first thing you think of when you hear the phrase "West Nile"? If your first thought was “the Milwaukee band West Nile Crows, who have a lot of cool indie influences” you’re all right with me. If you went further with “The West Nile Crows who are playing a Friday show at Kenosha Fusion with Sun Silo,” you win.

Originally a solo project of Hans Jaeger, West Nile Crows has grown into a dreamy, shimmering mix of '60s and '70s psychedelic rock, old school dream pop and more current indie pop.

Kenosha’s Sun Silo will slide right into the vibe. The four-piece art rock combo combines threads of psych rock, jazz and dream pop. Let’s face it, you need better dreams.

West Nile Crows and Sun Silo perform Friday, April 1, at Kenosha Fusion 5014 Seventh Ave in Kenosha. Admission is $10, with West Nile Crows starting at 9 p.m. and Sun Silo at 10:30 p.m.

Jack and Jill

How often do you get the chance to see and hear one of the 10 best guitarists in America at a small venue in Downtown Racine? Not sure, but one of those times will be Saturday, when Jack Grassel and Jill Jensen perform at Taste of Soul 262.

Grassel, a stud guitarist, teacher and author, was voted by readers of Guitar One magazine as one of the "10 Best Guitarists in America" in 2000. He and his singer wife have been making beautiful music ever since. Jensen is possessed of an easy charm and clean delivery.

I’m not sure if Grassel will break it out for this show, but he sometimes plays an instrument he created: A triple bodied and necked hybrid guitar he calls The Super Axe. Trust me, the combination of guitar and bass in one monster is a sight to behold -- and to hear.

Jack Grassel and Jill Jensen perform starting at 8 Saturday night, April 2 at Taste of Soul 262, 501 Sixth St. in Racine.

Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

