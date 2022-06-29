Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Zydeco show in Racine

There are bands that try to pull off the New Orleans sound.

And then there is the real thing.

The real thing is returning to George’s Tavern Friday when CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band come back for a rollicking visit.

If the name sounds familiar, yeah, he's the son of zydeco Legend Clifton Chenier. CJ isn’t just getting by on his father's swamp boogie, though, as he has carried on the magic since 1987.

In addition to the zydeco and bayou beats, Chenier serves up funk, blues and ballads. Over the years, the “Crown Prince of Zydeco” has been nominated for Grammy awards and has performed alongside his father, in addition to Paul Simon, Joe Sample and Ray Parker Jr.

CJ's group has also performed at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest, Chicago Blues Festival and Austin’s South By Southwest Music Conference. If you like zydeco music, this is as real as it gets. Admission is a deal at $10 online at https://cjchenier.brownpapertickets.com or $15 at the door. It’s a cozy venue, you’d better hurry to reserve a spot.

C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band performs starting at 9 Friday night, July 1, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine.

Double bill

There will be a ton of local music cred gathered together at the backyard stage of Union Park Tavern Saturday.

Two bands will perform some great rock 'n' roll. Well, one band really, with a slight change of style and less than slight change of lead singers.

Fowlmouth will start things off at 6 p.m., followed by the legendary Ash Can School.

This show as a whole falls pretty much into the "indie-garage-rock" vibe, with Fowlmouth doing "skronk rock" and Ash Can School dishing out "pub rock." Good stuff for outdoors. Band members for both bands are Guy Crucianelli on guitar, David Aiello on bass guitar and Thomas Selear on drums. Jeff Moody is the vocalist for Fowlmouth, and Janet Aiello sings and plays guitar for Ash Can School.

Ash Can School and Fowlmouth perform starting at 6 p.m. (Fowlmouth goes first) Saturday, July 2, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha.

Friday concert

As of writing this, the forecast for Friday is pleasant with temps in the mid 70s. The "fourcast" for Friday is a 4:30 p.m. show at Racine’s Music on the Monument in the heart of historic downtown Racine.

The acoustic duo of Michael Brinen and Bill Apmann — yes, it says "Four" in the name, ask them — performs classic hits from the '60s, '70s and '80s mainly, with more current stuff as well.

Brinen and Apmann have a very loose, relaxed and friendly approach to performing. They will hit on material from artists like Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Johnny Cash, America, Simon & Garfunkel, Chris Isaak, John Hiatt and Oasis.

Fourcast performs 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Racine’s Music on the Monument, at Main and Sixth streets in Downtown Racine. Admission is free.

Waco Brothers at Public Craft

Well, well, well, this show is a doozy! The Waco Brothers are coming to Public Craft Brewing Co. for a Wednesday performance.

This is as close as I will ever get to guaranteeing a great time.

Call the band what you want: Americana, cow punk, insurgent country or boozy pub rock, the Chicago-based group is a hold-on-tight, near train wreck live act in the best possible way. Rolling Stone called them “Half-Cash, Half-Clash.” I like that. Don’t expect corporate country or pop punk here.

The Waco Brothers celebrate "going cojones out" every time they perform. Make sure you bring comfortable shoes because you will be on your feet cheering, dancing and rushing to the bar to raise another pint to the Wacos.

Tickets are $20 plus smallish fees at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-waco-brothers-tickets-313063079097?aff=efbeventtix.

The Waco Brothers perform starting at 9 Wednesday night, July 6, at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

Market music

Need some really fresh goodies for your holiday weekend get-togethers? Want to hear some fine music while shopping?

The Kenosha Harbor Market has you covered on both counts.

Located every Saturday at Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets on Kenosha's Downtown lakefront, the HarborMarket has maybe a hundred or so vendors offering local produce, meats, cheeses, artisan breads, pastries, prepared foods, homemade dog treats and, well, you get the idea.

There are also two stages of live music. On one of them this weekend, you can hear Kerry Spitzer doing his original fingerstyle guitar and banjo songs along with looped mandolin starting early at 10 a.m. Also performing Saturday is the Rogers/Thomas Duo.

Kerry Spitzer and the Rogers/Thomas Duo are performing Saturday, July 2, at Kenosha HarborMarket, on Second Avenue and 56th Street in Downtown Kenosha. The market is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday at the lakefront.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

