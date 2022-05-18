Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Hard rockin' show

Two of my favorite people are Tom O’Connor and Samantha Lopez, owners of the wildly eclectic The Void in Downtown Racine.

They are hosting a banging rock 'n' roll show Friday night.

The venue definitely has an old-school vibe, and the two bands performing -- Indonesian Junk and Cheap Sleaze -- also bring the "old" in a great new way. Milwaukee’s Indonesian Junk modernizes late '70s glam punk and pairs it with gritty and melodic power pop. Kenosha’s Cheap Sleaze brings the boozy, sleazy "rawk 'n' roll" in a bulldozing, take-no-prisoners noise barrage. Please, take me prisoner.

Indonesian Junk and Cheap Sleaze perform starting at 8 Friday night, May 20, at The Void, 213 Sixth St. in Racine.

Block party music

All day and well into the evening on Saturday, we can all hang out again at "The Return of Public’s Big Block Party."

The outdoor event features craft beer, games, food and great live outdoor music. Sheesh, we’ve missed that.

There is a decent variety of music planned. Revival is a hits band with a set list primarily focusing on '90s and 2000s pop and rock. 2 Ball Screwball is a mix of grunge, ska, punk and pop music. Donoma is an all-original (with a different, relevant cover performed at each show) modern rock arena act that is still intimate. Space Echoes is a high-octane rockabilly act, or as we like to call it, rock 'n' roll.

For you old-school folks, Evening Breeze performs feel great rhythm and blues, featuring Rogers Randle Jr. and Shuga Bear Thomas. Finally, to shake things up, the super groove of Spirit Shakers will stir your bones.

In addition to the music, you can imbibe in great Public Craft brews, along with Craft Beer Week Collaborations and special releases; baggo and Hammer Schlagen games; food featuring Public’s tacos, Capt Mike’s Galley, Cut Stone Foods and Mr. Wings. There’s probably a lot more, but no more space here to write about it.

The "Return of Public's Big Block Party" starts at 11 a.m. and runs to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 21, outside Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. in Kenosha.

Cactii has landed

Cactii is back performing Friday night at Union Park Tavern in Kenosha. Cactii plays “organic spaceship music.” Not familiar with that? OK, Cactii is made up of band veterans from Asparagii, Terry 'n The Front, Braided Funk, SLM and Hot House Barkers.

The group performs a mix of original tunes and hits by the Grateful Dead, Phish, Prince and more. They fall into the good time categories of jam, funk, rock, blues and jazz.

Cactii performs starting at 9 Friday night, May 20, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha.

Lunar Ticks show

I like fun band names. So, let’s talk about Lunar Ticks, performing Saturday night at George’s Tavern in Racine.

The group is somewhat pegged as an improvisational/alternative rock band. Lunar Ticks’ bio lists influences including Wilco, My Morning Jacket, The Flaming Lips, Ween, Yo La Tengo, Pavement and Dr. Dog. Then they mine that goodness with stuff in the vein of The Grateful Dead, Phish and Umphrey's McGee. Hit that, brother.

Lunar Ticks performs starting at 8 Saturday night, May 21 at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine.

Market music

Sorry, Kenosha HarborMarket fans. I missed the beginning of the outdoor market season. Hopefully, you won’t miss the Pat Crawford Jazz Band, performing at the HarborMarket on Saturday.

The band is equally good while you're sitting and listening, or as a pleasant, "just under the concentration level" of music while you're strolling and shopping. The group performs classic jazz. I’m pretty sure they are at the 54th Street and Second Avenue end of the market and should start playing around the opening of the market, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The other musician listed at the market this Saturday is Matt Mifflin.

The Pat Crawford Jazz Band performs Saturday, May 21, at the Kenosha HarborMarket, between 54th and 56th streets on Second Avenue in Downtown Kenosha. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

