Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Sober music

Do you not go out to clubs for live music because you don’t like the drinking element? What if you could catch an artist in a fun environment with cocktails but without the alcohol?

That’s the case Friday when John Gay performs at Inmoxicated: A So-Bar. Yes, this “bar” specializes in "mocktails," non-alcohol craft beers and sodas.

Gay is an Americana singer-songwriter whose gritty songs and delivery found life while he was in prison. When he wasn’t on his bunk with a Bible, Gay could be found in a storage closet at Fox Lake Correctional Institution with his guitar. Gay plays his own original music along with hits by Jason Isbell, The Lumineers, Chris Stapleton and Zach Williams.

John Gay will perform 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Inmoxicated, 329 Main St in Racine.

Music and comedy

Which do you prefer: live music or standup comedians? Doesn’t matter, you get both at Out In Public — A Standup Comedy Show with Musical Guests Spirit Shakers, Friday at Public Craft Brewing Co. in Kenosha. For an admission charge of $15, you can hear comedy by Matty Field, Carly Malison, Jordan Pauley, Drew Flagge and Gary Zajackowski, along with headliner Ton Johnson.

Ricky Madeja hosts the show. The music will be delivered by Spirit Shakers. They are a collective of top-shelf players who give the crowd a blend of modern jam, rock and funky fun. There are no presale tickets, and there are no online sales. For $15 at the door, you get in if you want to see the show.

Spirit Shakers and seven comedians will perform starting at 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Public Craft Brewing Co., 5706 Sixth Ave.

Beer bash

1 of Us Brewing is throwing an end of winter bash Saturday afternoon.

Sure, we're a few days into spring, that’s why it’s called the "Winter(ish) Wobbler Beer Fest." To many folks, the highlight will be the beers -- and with good cause. Some food trucks will be there, too. And there will be live music though as well, with Stu the Piano Guy tickling the keys from 1 to 5 p.m.

General Admission tickets are $30 for the 2 to 6 p.m. party. VIP tickets are also available, with an early admission at 1 p.m. Get tickets, including designated driver tickets, at https://1-of-us-brewing-company.ticketleap.com/winter-wobbler-2022/.

1 of Us Brewing's "Winter(ish) Wobbler Beer Fest" is Saturday, March 26, at 1 of Us Brewing, 8100 Washington Ave. in Racine.

Big music fest

SRIM Fest is back at the Brat Stop Friday and Saturday. Last I heard, there will be 45 to 50 bands/artists performing on four stages. All of this for $10 advance (ask a band member) or $15 at the door. But wait, there’s more. Do you love great visual art? Do you love supporting struggling, hard working local artists whose craft is incredible? There will be plenty of those artists there, too. Friday's music starts at 8 p.m., and Saturday's music starts at 4 p.m.

SRIM Fest starts 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, and 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. in Kenosha.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

