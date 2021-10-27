Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

There is SO much live music happening this weekend, I can’t even begin to touch on half of them. Just look around for your favorite haunts and see what they have.
That said, I think these events will be interesting:
Brat Stop's FridayO'Ween
That traditional big concert at the Brat Stop the Friday before Halloween is back, with a new booker and a similar name.
Happenings Magazine is hosting FridayO'Ween on Friday. There will be two stages this year, with three bands performing on each.
On the Brat Stop Stage, you can hear The Ecolimes up first from 6:30 to 8 p.m. They take classic rock and Top 40 hits and put a funk reggae stamp on them. At 8:30 p.m., it’s the very good, all-original rock band Lunde. Headlining from 10:45 p.m. til close is Keno favorite Boys and Toys.
Over on the Beer Garden Stage, starting at 7 p.m. is Twin Lakes solo artist Chris Louis. In the middle slot at 9 p.m. are metal monsters Three Left. And DJ Sauce will finish the show from 11 p.m. til close. Tickets are $10 online at m.bpt.me or $15 at the door. There will also be trivia and a costume contest.
FridayO'ween is Friday, Oct. 29, at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. in Kenosha.
Live music at McAuliffe's Pub
There is a great club just north of the Racine/Kenosha county line called McAuliffe's Pub. They’ve been hosting local bands, along with international touring acts, for nearly 25 years. The Friday night show will feature Carbellion and Spillage.
Carbellion plays straight-up American heavy rock, and they’ve been doing it for a long time without disappointing. Spillage is a "power doom" band that doesn’t sink into sludge rock, but gives heavy riffage. Admission is $5.
McAuliffe's Saturday's show is a good example of the international side of things. JigJam is an Irish band that combines Americana and bluegrass with traditional Irish music. The result has been called "I-Grass." These guys have chops, as evidenced by more than 20 All Ireland titles in competitions between the four band members. Tickets are $20 with a roughly 10% service fee at www.eventbrite.com/e/jigjam-halloween-hooley-in-mcauliffes-pub-racine-wi-tickets-189809825297.
Carbellion and Spillage will perform Friday, Oct. 29, at McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Racine. JigJam performs Saturday, Oct. 30 at McAuliffe’s Pub. (It's on 22nd Avenue, a couple minutes north of Highway KR).
Union Park Tavern music
I’ve always liked Halloween, but more so now as a new friend is a practicing Wiccan. Even if you’re not a witch, you can enjoy yourself Saturday at Union Park Tavern. There will be live music by four bands, local art vendors, tarot card readers, a costume contest and more.
The party starts at 5 p.m., with music starting at 8 p.m. Little Couch Band is made up of Jolene Jandula and Nadia Ehler. The band Old Wolves is a very engaging "doom folk" artist. Ghost Machines is an alternative Trip Hop duo. First Rule plays a mix of alternative, punk and rock.
The Maskerade II Delta Quadrant show, with four bands, starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha. (The music starts at 8 p.m.)
Double bill at Rustic Road
Rustic Road Brewing is hosting a rock music double bill Saturday. Orange Costanza is a minor key garage band outfit from Kenosha. West Nile Crows is the name of Hans Jaeger's project after playing guitar for shoegaze Cream Vellum. Despite the dark name, West Nile Crows plays dreamy, ethereal stuff.
Orange Costanza and West Nile Crows will perform Saturday, Oct. 30, at Rustic Road Brewing Co., 5706 Sixth Ave. in Downtown Kenosha.
Halloween bash at Route 20
Have you ever tried to explain what a band is all about and you’re not sure whether to say they are alt-metal or maybe hard rock? Well, that is exactly the duality that LA's Gemini Syndrome has. They will perform Saturday night at Route 20 in Racine County.
Armed with great chops and a very charismatic lead singer, the band has been racking up fans across the country. The summer leg of their tour had support acts A Killer’s Confession, Ovtlier, and Pushing Veronica as well as Eva Under Fire added to a select number of shows. I didn’t find information for this show, but the band has a great track record.
General Admission tickets are $15 and are available at ticketweb.com and search any combination of Gemini Syndrome, WIIL ROCK Halloween Bash and Route 20.
Gemini Syndrome will perform Saturday, Oct. 30, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave. in Sturtevant (on Highway 20, just west of I-94).
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.