Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

There is SO much live music happening this weekend, I can’t even begin to touch on half of them. Just look around for your favorite haunts and see what they have.

That said, I think these events will be interesting:

Brat Stop's FridayO'Ween

That traditional big concert at the Brat Stop the Friday before Halloween is back, with a new booker and a similar name.

Happenings Magazine is hosting FridayO'Ween on Friday. There will be two stages this year, with three bands performing on each.

On the Brat Stop Stage, you can hear The Ecolimes up first from 6:30 to 8 p.m. They take classic rock and Top 40 hits and put a funk reggae stamp on them. At 8:30 p.m., it’s the very good, all-original rock band Lunde. Headlining from 10:45 p.m. til close is Keno favorite Boys and Toys.

Over on the Beer Garden Stage, starting at 7 p.m. is Twin Lakes solo artist Chris Louis. In the middle slot at 9 p.m. are metal monsters Three Left. And DJ Sauce will finish the show from 11 p.m. til close. Tickets are $10 online at m.bpt.me or $15 at the door. There will also be trivia and a costume contest.