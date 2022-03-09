Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Two-band bill

This is one of those shows where I don’t know much about either band, but I think it has good potential. Husher and Keg Stars will perform Saturday at George’s Tavern in Racine.

Both describe themselves as original modern rock bands. Michael Gibson of George’s let me know that Bob Beaudoin is in Keg Stars, and he can play some pretty good guitar. So there you go.

The Keg Stars and Husher will perform Saturday, March 12, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St in Racine. No cover charge. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Birthday bash

Have you been to any of the Latin Night parties at Kenosha Creative Space where a nice woman gives dance lessons? That would be Erica Ness, and she is having a birthday party @TheSpace on Saturday.

There will be live music by a band, plus a DJ and Karaoke. Doors open at 7 p.m. At 8 p.m., Spirit Shakers serve up their groovalicious eclectic set, with Karaoke starting at 9 p.m. and DJ Diego Lobo taking over at 10 p.m. with La Mecca Dance Chicago. Every good party needs food and this one is catered by Pedro’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine. There will also be cake. All ages are welcome.

Spirit Shakers, DJ Diego Lobo, Karaoke and more are all part of "Erica's Birthday Party" Saturday, March 12, at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St in Kenosha.

RSO fundraiser

Have you avoided classical music concerts because you thought the events are too stuffy? Sitting in a theater afraid to make a noise, wanting to grab an adult beverage?

Well, the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s Musical Flights has you in mind with its fundraiser Friday at UnCorkt.

The series features RSO musicians performing short, easy-to-digest chamber music programs with -- wait for it -- a wine tasting.

At press time, there wasn’t a program listed other than that there will be a brass quintet along with a percussionist playing at this event.

On top of that, the performance is at a cool little joint in Racine’s historic downtown. After the program you can chat with the musicians while sampling wine and heavy appetizers. Not a wine connoisseur? That’s OK, UnCorkt has a good supply of cool beers as well. Tickets are $50 and, due to the intimate size of the venue, they will go fast.

Members of the Racine Symphony Orchestra will perform "Musical Flights" starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 11, at UnCorkt, 240 Main St. in Racine.

The New Chevelles

The Chevelles have been a band around here for 30 years this month.

While members have come and gone over time, the original members -- Gary Jeffson, Tom Iorio, Gerdo Germinaro and new bass player Gary Mlekush -- will perform at a benefit dance Friday at Brat Stop’s Parkway Chateau.

The Chevelles have a history of playing big shows, having opened for and/or played as the backing band for the likes of The Buckinghams, The Coasters, Herman’s Hermits and Danny & The Juniors.

The March 11 benefit is for Wounded Warriors and will have raffles, a dance contest and a '50s/'60s costume contest. Feel free to dress up or not, you’re welcome either way. The $10 tickets can be purchased at Fec’s Place, The Brat Stop or through Gary Jeffson at 262-620-8150. You can also grab one at the door.

The New Chevelles perform Friday, March 11, at Brat Stop’s Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St. in Kenosha. The event is 6 to 11 p.m., with the dancing starting at 7 p.m. Note: This event is hosted by the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter (a fraternity of former paratroopers) to raise money to assist severely wounded U.S. military personnel. The group is NOT affiliated with the national Wounded Warrior Project nor any other wounded warrior program or other organization.

Georgia Rae show

By now, hopefully many of you have caught the masterpiece fiddle work of Georgia Rae. Whether performing with her sisters in the Georgia Rae Family Band, with the funky fun Lunar Lizard or winning national awards as a solo fiddle player, Rae never disappoints.

She will perform a solo show Saturday at Taste of Soul 262 in Racine. If you aren’t familiar with this fine artist, she uses looping pedals, which basically means she plays and saves part after part, building a full, several part song right in front of you. Very talented. Very fun.

Georgia Rae performs Saturday, March 12, at Taste of Soul, 501 6th St in Racine.

Author's caution: Please check with venues and performers before heading out to shows. COVID is causing a lot of cancellations. With this in mind, if any performers are doing virtual shows instead of in front of audiences, let me know about that. Thank you.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

