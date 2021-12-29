Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Four-band bill

Coins Sports Bar will be ringing in the new year with a great big bang. Four bands will perform for only $5.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., things will rock pretty hard. Hey, we have to shake off the last two years, right?

Not sure of the order they're performing, but bands scheduled to play are Lines of Loyalty, Inbound, Saint Tragedy and Opshional.

An offshoot of Mixed Company, Lines of Loyalty is a hard rock combo with Nubz Morrison (vocals, guitar), Redo Ianni (bass, vocals, keys) and Shane Madsen (drums) delivering the punches. Inbound plays rock and alternative tunes, with some other influences. Punk rock and metal mixed together gives you the Opshional sound. Finally, Saint Tragedy is a modern hard rock band with some good older feels that has some big shows under their belt.

Saint Tragedy, Opshional, Inbound and Lines of Loyalty all perform at Coins, 1714 52nd St. in Kenosha, starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.

DJs in the house

There’s not a whole lot of live music I could find in Racine this weekend, but there is a good one Friday night at Taste of Soul.

DJ E-Holla and DJ Feed Me will both lay down some juicy beats at this Downtown Racine eatery. Emerson “E-Holla" Holliday of Get Hype Entertainment has been at it for a while and does a variety of styles. There’s no telling where he will go, other than making the crowd happy. According to DJ Feed Me, he will be spinning a variety of “party music — blended live on turntables.”

DJ E-Holla and DJ Feed Me will both bring in the new year Friday, Dec. 31, at Taste of Soul, 501 Sixth St in Racine.

Jill Plaisted Band

I may have written up The Jill Plaisted Band more than any other act over the years. There are reasons for that. Jill has a wonderful voice. She is a wonderful person and performer. She and her band deliver a wide swath of ear pleasing pop, soul, Americana and classic rock songs plus originals. They will perform Friday night at the Boathouse Pub and Eatery.

Word has it, if you come in early, you can check out Chef Mary Radigan’s special New Year’s Eve menu, too.

The Jill Plaisted Band will perform starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at the Boathouse Pub and Eatery, 4917 Seventh Ave. in Kenosha.

Podcast fun

If you don’t know Ron Purtee yet, you’ve been missing out. Along with many other things, Purtee is the main man behind the incredibly thoughtful BlankFest every year in Racine. He has also been hosting the long-running podcast The Ron Purtee Show. Usually airing live on Thursdays, this week it will run on Friday.

Purtee will have a mix of fun including video games, maybe some party games, video watching and performances and videos by some great music artists.

Some of those scheduled to perform on the podcast are Sleepersound, Annalise Curtin, IfIHadAHiFi, Guerilla Ghost and more to be named. Ron has some purtee good taste in music, eo check it out. You can find it online at twitch.tv, Youtube and Facebook.

The Ron Purtee Show podcast airs at 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.

Looking ahead

I have no year end “Best Of” lists. For the second straight year, there were many obstacles in front of those who ply their craft in rooms packed with people. All I can offer is: Be your Best. Keep Breathing. Keep Waking Up. Peace to you and a better 2022.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

