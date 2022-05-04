Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

McAuliffe's anniversary

McAuliffe’s Pub in Racine recently celebrated its 24th anniversary -- with live music being a big part of its existence.

Whether the entertainment be by top Celtic artists from all over the world; big band combos; cutting edge local and regional groups; big-name charters like Cracker, Men at Work's Colin Hay, Camper Van Beethoven or bands featuring members of Die Kreuzen, Dexys Midnight Runners and Shane MacGowan's (Pogues) The Pope’s, JJ McAuliffe set a local standard and expectation of excellence.

Stepping into that tradition on Saturday is a three-band bill featuring Mudfish, Broke N Bones and Three Left.

Without getting into all of the sub genres, all three bands perform harder rock with some metal here and there, originals and covers. It's loud. It’s fun. It’s you.

Mudfish, Broke N Bones and Three Left perform starting at 8 Saturday night, May 7 at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Racine. $5 cover.

Brahms celebration

Not everyone enjoys birthday parties, but the one Kenosha Symphony Orchestra is having Saturday night at Reuther Central High School should be pretty amazing.

The concert celebrates German composer and pianist Johannes Brahms, who would be celebrating his 189th birthday Sunday.

Hailed as one of the great traditional, classical composers, Brahms’ most famous works are “Wiegenlied” (Lullaby)," his symphonies and “Hungarian Dances.”

The symphony, conducted by Robert G. Hasty, welcomes guest soloist Wael Farouk.

“Happy Birthday Brahms" includes Tchaikovsky "Piano Concerto No.1 in B-flat Minor, Op. 23" and Brahms Symphony No.2 in D Major, Op.73.

Egyptian-American pianist Farouk has performed internationally in such venues as the White Hall in St. Petersburg and Carnegie Hall in New York, to name just a few. Along with other noteworthy feats, Farouk performed all five Beethoven piano concertos in a single concert. He has appeared as a soloist from the Manhattan Symphony to the Cairo Symphony Orchestra and many, many others.

The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra performs at 7:30 Saturday night, May 7 at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St. in Kenosha. General admission tickets are $30 (free for anyone under age 18) and are available at kenoshasymphony.org.

Mother's Day concert

Want to do something special for the mom in your life? There will be a Mother’s Day concert from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Taste of Soul 262 in Racine.

Grab a bite to eat, a colorful libation for your mum and hear the music of Lady A. The singer has performed multiple times at the good vibes Downtown Racine eatery and concert venue. (You don’t get return shows if you aren’t entertaining.) Say thanks to Mom with Lady A’s blues, soul and R&B.

Lady A performs 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at Taste of Soul 262, 501 Sixth St in Racine.

Welcome home

John Sieger is, flat out, a great songwriter. The Kenosha kid made it big in music, wrote hit songs for big names and landed a major label deal with his own band.

Sieger’s new band -- the John Sieger Combo -- will perform Saturday night at Public Craft Brewing Co. The set list touches on many parts of Sieger’s career, with fresh versions of favorites from his former bands Semi-Twang (Warner Bros. record deal), R&B Cadets (a legendary Milwaukee band featuring Paul Cebar and Robyn Pluer, among others), El Supremo (an under-appreciated gem) and more.

The Milwaukee-based tunesmith wrote “I Don’t Need It Done” for star Dwight Yoakam while living in Nashville and has had several more of his songs covered by other big names.

In the John Sieger Combo, Sieger is joined by his brother Mike Sieger (bass), Bob Jennings (keyboards and sax), Bob Schneider (drums) and the great Steve Cohen on harp.

The John Sieger Combo performs 8:30 to 10 Saturday night, May 7, at Public Craft Brewing Co., 716 58th St. in Kenosha. Tickets are $15 at Eventbrite.com.

All-star band

Call it morning driving through the sound of in and out the valley. Sound familiar? Those are some of the lyrics from the classic Yes song "Roundabout."

It’s also kind of a description for the relaxed good vibes sound of locals the Roundabouts, who will perform Saturday night at Rustic Road Brewing Co.

Each of the members of this all-star band are familiar to local concert vets. The Roundabouts are comprised of Terry Peterson, Chris Sipos, Rick Branch and Bill Taylor. They play a little of everything.

The Roundabouts perform starting at 8 Saturday night, May 7 at Rustic Road Brewing Co., 5706 Sixth Ave. in Downtown Kenosha.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0