Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Beach music

I messed up last week and listed the band Full Flavor performing at the wrong venue. My sincere apologies to the other venue, Beachside Oasis, where they did perform -- and to the band, of course.

There are shows Saturday and Sunday at the Beachside Oasis in Racine. The noon show Saturday is a DJ extravaganza featuring DJ Gino Rockin Romo, Annatomic, Angel Eyes, DJ Myra, DJ FelixV, DJ Jairo and DJ Mimi.

The Sunday show features old-school rock 'n' roll with Ground Zero performing at 2 p.m. The group plays classic rock hits that are pretty much perfectly suited for the picturesque beach venue.

Make a day of it, as there is a well-stocked food and beverages building on site, as well as restrooms right there.

Live music featuring DJs starts at noon Saturday, June 18, at the Beachside Oasis, 100 Kewaunee St. in Racine. On Sunday, Ground Zero starts at 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Fusion show

Don Miller had the idea and built up Kenosha Fusion into a first-class arts and performance space. Aimee and Danny Crucianelli took it from there, keeping up the quality.

Saturday sees the end of the "Fusionelli" era with one more big concert. As for the future at Fusion? We don’t know yet, but let’s enjoy the present. Three bands will open the Saturday show. Indigo Canyon, Dropping Daisies and Spirit Shakers will all grace the great-sounding stage. All of these bands are great, too.

Spirit Shakers, Dropping Daisies and Indigo Canyon perform starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave in Kenosha. The cover charge is $10.

Downtown concerts

Regular live music is making a return to Downtown Racine’s Monument Square, with the popular weekly Friday Music on the Monument concerts.

Ah, but there is more.

There are also weekly Saturday shows called Saturday Sounds on the Square.

The summer season starts Friday with a concert by Mathew Haeffel from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Haeffel has a real easy-going style of acoustic pop and folk that is great for events like this.

The Saturday shows also run from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The Saturday show this weekend features the Stephen Hull Experience.

A self-taught musician, Hull has been lighting up blues stages for a handful of years. When I asked a local club owner about Hull, he said, “He really is a great entertainer, the whole band dresses the part. They really truly nail it. He's got that extra edge as an actual entertainer. Besides, for being 23 years old, his voice is pretty authentic.”

Hull is dedicated to his craft, and he can bring it. In a couple years you will tell others you caught a star on the rise at Monument Square.

Beer and soda are available for purchase, and a wide range of restaurants are within walking distance.

Mathew Haeffel performs at 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, and the Stephen Hull Experience performs at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Racine’s Monument Square, at Main and Sixth streets.

Make Music Day

It shouldn’t be just one day, but the annual Make Music Day Kenosha runs all day Tuesday.

Kenosha is one of more than 80 cities across the country to officially participate by having free, family friendly outdoor and indoor concerts and performances.

While there will be concerts and pop-up jams all over town, the centerpiece will be a Block Party on 57th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues starting 10 a.m.

A full schedule of events will be posted at http://www.makemusicday.org/kenosha

Zoo concerts

The Racine Zoo has tribute act concerts on back to back nights, Friday and Saturday.

Remember, this is the venue that hosts national jazz acts for the Animal Crackers series, so it sounds pretty good there.

First up on Friday is Chicago Tribute Anthology. For you young ones, Chicago is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee with a ton of hits, and they even had some great guitar songs when Terry Kath was around. This tribute band features Chicago area musicians who have performed with Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Mel Tormé, Take 5, Woody Herman Orchestra and more.

The Saturday night show will rock a bit more with Substitute Tales From The Who. The band performs songs from the legendary live act’s '70s heyday. A Summerfest talent buyer pegged Substitute as “the Best tribute to The Who I have ever seen.” The opening act is the Grimm Brothers. Those Brothers -- Steve Grimm and Craig Evans -- have performed together and as part of other bands at Summerfest, the State Fair, at the Bradley Center, Northern Lights at Potawatomi Casino and other major venues.

The Chicago Tribute Anthology performs at 7 p.m. (gates open at 5:30 p.m.) Friday, June 17, and Substitute Tales From The Who performs at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St in Racine. Tickets for one show are $30 online at racinezoo.org (or $35 at the gate) or $50 for both shows. Showtime for Substitute is 6:30 p.m (gates open at 5:30 p.m.). Only purchase tickets through the zoo's website as zoo staffers caution other ticket selling sites may be a scam.

Hawthorn Hollow concert

The Pike River Benefit Concert Series at Hawthorn Hollow is back for another season with opening night on Friday.

It will be a great start with a 6 p.m. performance by the Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane.

Often pegged as a classic country band, the group members come from genres as varied as bluegrass, classic rock, pop, zydeco and classical so other things can seep through. This group can nail songs by Hank Williams, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, along with their own original tunes.

The Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane perform 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers. Admission is $10 at the door; cash only. No carry-ins. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0