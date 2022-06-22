Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Harmony Fest

Let’s bring a bit of the Crescent City to Southport on Friday at Pennoyer Park in Kenosha.

Kenosha Harmony Fest is set to raise awareness and funds for the Education Foundation of Kenosha and Kenosha COR (Coalition Organizing Resolution). The event is free to the public with a “pay what you can" request and will feature live music, food, fun and various community organizations on site.

All of the funds raised during the event will go to local charities.

The musical headliner at 6 p.m. is Shamarr Allen and The Underdawgs. The New Orleans-based Allen is a mixed bag of influences with jazz, hip-hop, rock, funk, blues and country all coming into play. The lead vocalist and trumpeter has mixed it up with the likes of Willie Nelson, Patti LaBelle, Galactic, Harry Connick Jr., Lenny Kravitz and more. It's about more than music though, with Allen. In New Orleans, he is a role model who pioneered the “Trumpet is My Weapon” program, where at-risk kids can turn in guns in exchange for a trumpet. Good stuff.

Harmony Fest organizers said the new event includes "various community organizations that are invited to inform the public about the resources that are available to help make Kenosha a happy place to live. Let's bring peace and harmony back to Kenosha."

Kenosha Harmony Fest featuring Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Pennoyer Park, 3601 Seventh Ave. in Kenosha. Admission is free.

Rat Pack at the beach

Some music is just timeless. Take, for example, the Rat Pack, the music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and the other stars who orbited around them.

You can get an idea what all the fuss was about when Lori Minneti (as Marilyn Monroe), Tony Rivera, Alex Ebert, Rick Mach and Lisa Minneti perform Saturday at Racine’s Beachside Oasis.

In addition to the Sinatra, Martin and Davis Jr. songs, there will be a Marilyn Monroe segment and performances like Lisa Minneti singing Natalie Cole’s version of Dean Martin’s “Non Dimenticar.” The singers will perform to backing tracks, so a full orchestra isn’t needed.

The Rat Pack, Marilyn and Friends perform from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Racine's Beachside Oasis, 100 Kewaunee St. in Racine.

DJs at Creative Space

Are you ready for something called the Hazyville Slapfest? Don’t worry, the all ages Friday night show at Kenosha Creative Space is all about DJs slapping some music in your faces. For only $5 you can groove to more than a dozen acts. Performers set to spin are DJ GORGONZILLA, Free Santana, Loboz, A Moon, Lil Guido, Sydni J, JMC, Jon Lumi, Drizital, Miggy Bars, Seiden. Kc Purp and Saw Da Ghozt. That’s a lot of music.

The Hazyville Slapfest starts 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. in Downtown Kenosha. This is an all ages event.

Pop-Up Biergarten tunes

Sometimes you just want to hear big hit songs that you love. It’s even better if the band can nail the originals. That brings me to Duosonic Live at the Pop-Up Biergarten show Friday night in Smolenski Park in Mount Pleasant.

Duosonic is a duo that performs a wide variety of hits, featuring Mike DeRose on outstanding guitar and Brian Beasly on killer vocals. Duosonic sounds much bigger than a duo as they add pre-recorded backing tracks to DeRose’s live guitar. I’ve heard these two absolutely nail “Purple Rain.” After a few craft beers, they’ll sound even greater. Careful though, these beers are a bit more potent than those pale American mass produced brews.

Duosonic performs 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the Pop-Up Biergarten in Smolenski Park, 438 S. Stuart Road in Mount Pleasant, just west of Racine.

Punx on the Pier

One of Kenosha’s iconic events is Punx on the Pier. Held Saturday at one of the most photographed locations in the city, Punx on the Pier features eight punk and high-energy rock bands performing at the base of the North Pier Lighthouse off Simmons Island. (It’s the red one.)

A 1,040-foot walk down the pier will get you to the stage.

The bands start around noon and go to “7 p.m.-ish.” Hey, it’s a punk show. Time is fluid.

Bands scheduled to perform are Republicans on Welfare, Army of Cretins, Die Monster Die, Glad Radz, Slaughter Party, War Plot, The Hooks and Pigg System. The annual gathering is "a celebration of our freedom of assembly through expression of music," organizers said, stressing that "no negativity, including physical or verbal abuse, will be tolerated. No drama. No B.S. No littering."

Punx on the Pier starts noon Saturday, June 25, and runs til 7p.m.-ish on the North Pier Lighthouse Pier off of Simmons Island in Kenosha, 5001 Fourth Ave.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

