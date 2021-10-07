Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

How can I resist writing up the Flannel Fest and the Undie Run Saturday at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten?

I’ll wait 'til you read that again.

Yes, the Undie Run, as in underwear.

You see, it's sponsored by Jockey. Flannel Fest starts at 10:30 a.m. with the run. If you don’t care for naughty athletics, don’t worry. Participants must wear their racing undies OVER other clothing.

After the run, there will be a Timberworks Lumberjack Show. And, of course, the event features live music.

The Brothers Quinn fall into the sonic entertainment spot. The entertaining new folk band is a project consisting of the McQuinn Brothers, Blaine and Tim, Brian Lucas and Kenny Jones. Since there's a decent chance that you might be drinking at the Biergarten, you can grab some food from the trucks that will be nearby. As for that Undie Run, not sure if registration is still open, but you can check at https://jkyundierun.givesmart.com

The Flannel Fest and the Undie Run with live music by The Brothers Quinn is Saturday (Oct. 9) at Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, near Pavilion No. 1.

