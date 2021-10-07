Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

How can I resist writing up the Flannel Fest and the Undie Run Saturday at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten?
I’ll wait 'til you read that again.
Yes, the Undie Run, as in underwear.
You see, it's sponsored by Jockey. Flannel Fest starts at 10:30 a.m. with the run. If you don’t care for naughty athletics, don’t worry. Participants must wear their racing undies OVER other clothing.
After the run, there will be a Timberworks Lumberjack Show. And, of course, the event features live music.
The Brothers Quinn fall into the sonic entertainment spot. The entertaining new folk band is a project consisting of the McQuinn Brothers, Blaine and Tim, Brian Lucas and Kenny Jones. Since there's a decent chance that you might be drinking at the Biergarten, you can grab some food from the trucks that will be nearby. As for that Undie Run, not sure if registration is still open, but you can check at https://jkyundierun.givesmart.com
The Flannel Fest and the Undie Run with live music by The Brothers Quinn is Saturday (Oct. 9) at Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, near Pavilion No. 1.
Double bill at George's Tavern
It’s nice to see more Kenosha bands traveling to Racine to perform. There will be a fun double Keno bill Saturday night at George's Tavern. Both Lunde and Spirit Shakers will play the cozy club located just north of Downtown Racine.
George’s has been in the family business for 75 years, with nearly 40 of those years spent hosting live music. You can feel it. The two bands performing there Saturday have a shorter history, but they, too, feel it and can bring it.
Lunde has been making a name for themselves by adding special touches on their brand of Midwest rock. Co-headlining band Spirit Shakers loosens things up with some original jam rock. Stephanie from Donoma will also be there selling some of her wood burning art.
Lunde and Spirit Shakers perform Saturday (Oct. 9) at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St in Racine.
Earthmother gig
We’re about halfway between the Autumnal Equinox and Samhain, so it seems like a perfect time for an Earthmother concert. They will perform Saturday 9 at Public Craft Brewing Co.
While usually filed under the "jam band" category, the trio made up of Josy Rosales (guitar), Trevor Mooney (bass) and Zack Weinstein (drums) takes that genre far off the beaten path.
Each band member brings personal influences including '60s and '70s rock, blues, progressive rock and jazz to the table, which makes a whole far greater and more psychedelic than the sum of the parts.
Earthmother performs 8 to 11 Saturday night (Oct. 9) at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. in Downtown Kenosha.
Going to the dogs
If you’re like me, you like events and places where dogs are welcome.
Well, "One Man Country Band" Liam Nugent informed me he'll be performing as part of "Pups on the Patio" on Saturday at Route 20 in Sturtevant. It’s part of a fundraiser for Racine's H.O.P.E Safehouse. The organization offers Help for Orphaned Pets through Education and is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, all-volunteer animal care organization. Check it out 1 to 4 p.m.
Liam Nugent performs starting at 1 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 9) as part of "Pups on the Patio" fundraiser for H.O.P.E. Safehouse at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave. (Highway 20) in western Racine.
Harbor show
Bum bum bum. Bum bum ba bum bum. We all came out to Racine, On the Lake Michigan shoreline, To make records with a mobile. We didn't have much time. Full Flavor were at the best place around.
All apologies to Deep Purple for mangling their lyrics for that opening.
Racine hits/party band Full Flavor will perform Saturday at "Smoke'd on the Water," at the Racine Harbor. There will also be a chili cook-off, so you can get your full flavor either through your taste buds or your ears, bud.
Full Flavor performs Saturday (Oct. 9) along with a Chili Cook-Off starting at 3 p.m. at Smoke’d on the Water, 3 Fifth St. in Downtown Racine.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.