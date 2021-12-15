Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

A blues Christmas

I'll have a blue Christmas without you. I'll be so blue just thinkin' about you. Well, you don’t have to be alone Friday night when Ivy Ford's Blues Machine rolls into TG's.

Yes, the "Blues Kitten" is back. Who knows, she may even rev up that old Elvis Presley Holiday staple, "Blue Christmas." There will also be a lot of other presents to be had, including raffles and giveaways, holiday cocktails and more. Feeling overwhelmed? Let Ivy Ford chase those Christmas blues away.

Ivy Ford performs 8 to 11 Friday night, Dec. 17, at TG's Pub & Grill, 4120 Seventh Ave. in Kenosha.

Pleasant Fourcast

Here are some things that Fourcast are not. They are not a mopey band. They do not scream at you. They do not do intricate 10-minute guitar or drum solos. Their songs do not average out at 15 minutes long. Instead, Michael Brinen and Bill Apmann take classic rock hits from the '60s, '70s, '80s and today, simplify them into tight acoustic arrangements and deliver them in a fresh, friendly and engaging performance.

If they’re a duo, why are they called Fourcast? Well, originally Paul Zandt and his brother, Jim, were also in the band, and Paul was an on-air meteorologist at Milwaukee's Channel 4.

Brinen said to expect songs covering “Dylan, Neil Young, Johnny Cash, America, Simon & Garfunkel, Chris Isaak, John Hiatt and Oasis. We may even sprinkle a couple of Christmas songs in. Tis the season.” Expect sunny and pleasant weather in this Fourcast.

Fourcast will perform 6:30 to 8:30 Friday night, Dec. 17, at Taste of Soul, 501 Sixth St. in Racine. They will be followed by house band Chicken Grease.

Creative Space show

Lunde will ring in the holidays at Kenosha Creative Space with a very melodic bang. Don’t let the youthful appearance of the band members fool you. Well, yeah, they actually are quite young. They are also a very good original rock band.

Lunde hits on three main areas people look for in a band: They have good energy, good chops and good songwriting. Special guest Teenage Diplomat will also perform.

Lunde performs Saturday, Dec. 18, at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. in Kenosha. Doors open at 8 p.m.. The music starts at 9 p.m. Admission is $10.

Jungle Rot in the house

How does Jungle Rot do it? Coming up on 30 years as a band, the death metal band from Kenosha just continues to roll all over the world and audiences. The cities and countries they’ve performed in and big tours they’ve been on are far too numerous to list. Just remember, this is old-school stuff performed by a group of pros.

Jungle Rot performs Friday, Dec. 17, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave. in Sturtevant. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) Admission is $12. Tickets are available at ticketweb.com/event/jungle-rot-route-20-tickets/11348275. This is an 18-and-over show.

Market music

You like local, fresh food and craft markets. You also like fancy hotel ballrooms decked out for the Holidays. And I know you like local folky rockers Indigo Canyon. Put all of this together and you have the Holiday Winter HarborMarket at the Stella Hotel Ballroom.

More than 30 vendors will be selling holiday foods, arts and crafts and handcrafted goods in The Stella’s beautiful ballroom, decked out for the holidays. There will be food, adult beverages and hot chocolate at the onsite bar as well as raffle baskets, with proceeds going to benefit the Shalom Center. Now, don’t you feel your heart growing three sizes bigger?

Indigo Canyon performs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, during the Holiday Winter HarborMarket in the Stella Hotel Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave in Kenosha. The market is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sneak peeks

Jeff Moody, aka Jeff Noize, aka d(VICES), is easily one of the most creative and sweetest dudes you could ever meet.

The Fowlmouth lead singer has been grabbing good ears on his solo d(VICES) project. He is prepping a new collection of songs for a spring release but some sneak listens have popped up. While mainly a solo project, Moody has enlisted Evacuate the Earth saxophonist Erin Brophy to play on two tracks and Guerrilla Ghost member Charles Jones to freestyle over the final third of a track named “Covid Cops.”

You can listen on the Refuse Fascism podcast, available on Apple podcasts.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

