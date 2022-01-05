Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Mr. E! in the house

So, what exactly does the "E" in Mr. E! stand for anyway? Excellence? Energy? Enthusiasm? Eclectic? Epic? Eric? Yes to all.

Eric Wennerstrand, aka Mr. E!, will perform Saturday night at Rustic Road Brewing Co.

Mr. E! will perform a solo show at Rustic, but he is also known for his work with the full band E is for Epic.

Wennerstrand was exposed to a wide range of music while young and voraciously continues to digest influences like psychedelic, punk, metal, hard rock and grunge. The performance should touch on rock, pop and Americana hits and B-sides, as well as his original material.

Mr. E! performs starting at 8 Saturday night, Jan. 8, at Rustic Road Brewing Co., 5706 Sixth Ave. in Downtown Kenosha.

Birthday bash

Jimmy LeRose is turning 60 years young. While many people might welcome the milestone quietly, LeRose is going all in with a 60th Birthday Party Open Jam starting at 3 p.m. (Hey, he’s 60, OK?) Sunday at George’s Tavern in Racine.

LeRose is known as "The Human Jukebox" because he covers more than 300 classic rock songs in his solo acoustic shows. OK, not all in a single show. That's what comes with performing for more than 30 years.

Jimmy LeRose's 60th Birthday Party Open Jam starts at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine.

Sipos and Young Band

Union Park Tavern in Kenosha is bringing back a comfortable favorite in a new configuration. Sipos and Young will entertain Friday night.

While many people know Chris Sipos and Rachel Young as an acoustic duo, they also sometimes perform with a full band, and this show is one of those full-band times.

Sipos is a super talented guitarist/multi-instrumentalist and singer. Young is a classically trained singer whose voice brings shimmer and shine.

In the full band they are joined by bass guitarist Bill Taylor, harp player Pat Reninger and drummer Greg Diethrich.

The songs fall into the broader category of Americana, bringing folk, jazz, blues and country touches into the mix.

The Sipos and Young Band will perform starting at 9 Friday night, Jan. 7, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha.

Sassy soul show

OK, I have to admit this one is totally new to me, but I really trust the booker. Clarissa the Sassy British Soul Singer & Pianist will perform Friday night at Taste of Soul in Racine.

Hailing from a small town in Great Britain, the entertainer has performed on stages across the Middle East and the U.S., opening for performers including Rick Ross, VIC and DJ UNK. Expect chops and a fun attitude. She performs 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., followed at 9 p.m. by the house band Chicken Grease.

Clarissa The Sassy British Soul Singer & Pianist performs at starting at 6:30 Friday evening, Jan. 7, at Taste of Soul, 501 Sixth St. in Racine.

Sign of the times

Author's caution: Please check with venues and performers before heading out to shows. COVID is causing a lot of cancellations. With this in mind, if any performers are doing virtual shows instead of in front of audiences, let me know about that. Thank you.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

