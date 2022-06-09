Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Punk rock at The Void

Just when you thought all of the punk shows in the area were at Kenosha venues, Racine's The Void has put together a big one for Saturday night.

The free show at the Downtown venue will feature four bands starting at 9 p.m. Won’t Stay Dead is a grungy Chicago horror pop band. Many locals are familiar with the RatBatSpider from Mars. Yeah, it’s a bit of a journey for them to come to Earth, but they love laying down the interstellar punk. They’re a star man. $--t-Bag (let’s see how my editor deals with this one, lol) delivers up classic old-school hardcore punk. Finally, Beer City’s The RUSTIX is a Milwaukee street punk band. If you haven’t been to The Void yet, it is a wildly cool bar.

Won’t Stay Dead, RatBatSpider, $--t-Bag and The RUSTIX perform starting at 9 Saturday night, June 11, at The Void in Downtown Racine, 213 Sixth St.

Anniversary show

Hattrix in Kenosha is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with many great shows. Local punk band Phrenology is celebrating their 20th anniversary. Why not combine the two? The KenoCore band will be joined by two other bands for a Saturday night ahow at Hattrix.

Friends, and fellow KenoCore stalwarts, Republicans On Welfare are also performing. Tongan Death Grip will also get into the ring with their take on metal. Happy anniversary Tracii, Gordy and Phrenology.

Phrenology, Republicans On Welfare and Tongan Death Grip perform starting at 9 Saturday night, June 11, at Hattrix, 2425 60th St in Kenosha.

Music at the lakefront

There are so many beautiful venues in the area to watch and listen to live music right on the shores of the Third Coast.

Racine’s Smoke’d on the Water is one of them. The venue plays host Saturday afternoon to the Austin Vegas Duo (1 p.m.) and Full Flavor (4:30 p.m.).

Located about as close to the water as you can get, Smoke’d on the Water is a casual, hang loose venue offering beach type fare. The Austin Vegas Duo performs classic rock covers, either straight up or accompanied by some backing tracks, I believe. Full Flavor plays a variety of rock music, hitting on Latin rock, blues rock, Southern rock, classic rock, hard rock, rockabilly and more. They are high energy and big fun. Savor the flavor.

Full Flavor and the Austin Vegas Duo perform starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Smoke’d on the Water, 3 Fifth St. in Downtown Racine.

Afrobeat show

Some of the coolest music anywhere on the planet for decades has been produced in Africa. Afrobeat stars like Fela Kuti, Tony Allen and Femi Kuti have influenced musicians worldwide like King Sunny Ade, Talib Kweli and Mos Def as Black Star, WizKid, Talking Heads, Vampire Weekend and countless others.

Another disciple is Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, performing Tuesday night at Kenosha Fusion. Afrobeat is a melding of traditional African music with American jazz, funk and soul influences. It is a music that you can’t sit still while experiencing.

Kaleta’s guitar chops landed him decades of touring and recording with Fela Kuti, King Sunny Ade, Lauryn Hill and more. Do yourself a favor and catch this. $20 tickets are available through eventbrite online.

Kaleta and Super Yamba band performs starting at 7 Tuesday night, June 14, at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. in Kenosha.

Toke Magic show

Toke Magic will have a golden hour show Saturday evening at Union Park Tavern’s patio stage. The 6 p.m. performance will feature new works by the band, as well as new takes on other hits. The Antioch, Ill., band is often lumped into the "jam band" tag. However, they deftly explore psychedelic rock and even a bit of guitar jazz fusion. Give these guys a hit.

Toke Magic performs starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

