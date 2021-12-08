Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Blank Fest benefit

Blank Fest is, flat-out, a supreme benefit concert.

Held at McAuliffe’s Pub in Racine, admission to the concert is a blanket that will go to area shelters.

This year's event is Friday and Saturday, with a bonus Sunday afternoon Open Session.

For 15 years now, blankets have been heaped upon the side tables to keep those in need a bit warmer. Along with a blanket, feel free to bring in toiletries, gloves, socks and whatever else might help.

The bands donating their time and talents on Friday are EchoPoint (modern rock) Scarlet Curve (alt rock) and Bascom Hill (hooky pop rock). Saturday’s bands are Dead Finger (an acoustic guitar, vocals and drums duo featuring Daniel Kubinski from Die Kreuzen and others), Terminus Victor (rock wall of sound) and No Hero’s. The Sunday edition features Jim McVeigh’s Open Irish Session from 2 to 5 p.m.

Note: To get into Blank Fest, you must show proof of vaccination.

Blankfest is 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec., 12 at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Racine.

Donoma holiday show

Donoma will be in the spotlight Saturday night at Public Craft Brewing Co. with a really different show.

The Kenosha modern rock band with a message will feature short, personal sets by each individual band member, followed by a full band rock set. That would be enough for most bands, but grab a beer and stick around. Donoma will finish up with a live taping of the band’s annual Christmas video. The song they're performing is my favorite Christmas song and fits the band like a gloved fist. (No, I’m not giving it away. If you want to know what my favorite Christmas song is, go to the show.)

Donoma will have a unique group of personal sets followed by a live video taping of their annual Christmas song on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Public Craft Brewing Co., 5706 Sixth Ave. in Downtown Kenosha.

Coins Sports Bar music

Coins Sports Bar in Kenosha has been running live music just about as long as anyone around. Billy Garner will perform during happy hour on Friday. He performs from 6 to 9 p.m. (when the many drink specials end). Garner wants readers to know he’ll be playing mostly country, classic rock and pop songs, “covering classic and new hits from artists like Morgan Wallen, Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Steve Miller Band, The Eagles, The Weekend & More.”

Billy Garner performs 6 to 9 Friday night, Dec. 10, at Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St in Kenosha.

George's Tavern holiday bash

George’s Tavern in Racine has been open for 75 years and has hosted live music for about half that time. Every year around the holidays, they put on a big appreciation party, coming up on Sunday.

The event starts at 3 p.m. with music by the Dave Braun Trio playing top-shelf traditional jazz. The hospitality buffet will be served sometime around 4 p.m., with the jazz trio resuming after serving time.

The party continues into the night with the Packer vs. Bears game starting at 7:20 p.m. Be nice, though. If you’ve never been there before, don’t just come for the Sunday food. Stop in the day before for great homemade soups and killer pizza or catch local rock hits band Fall Hazard on Saturday, Dec. 11.

George’s Tavern’s annual Christmas party with live music and food starts 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at 1201 N. Main St. in Racine.

Doors tribute fundraiser

This is quite the coincidence. While writing this, some Doors songs came on at the coffee shop where I was typing. And "Dewars: The Music of the Doors" is happening Friday night at Fusion in Kenosha.

This show was created for a one-time performance by the members of Dewars, who are hoping to raise funds and awareness for the Amyloidosis Foundation. Amyloidosis is a serious health problem that can lead to life-threatening organ failure.

The eclectic Dewars members include Angus McBoomBoom, Jeff Baas, Big Nick, Jumping Jimbo and Dave Surber.

"Dewars: The Music of the Doors" is Friday, Dec. 10, at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.