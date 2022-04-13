Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Triple bill at George's

As if it was actually planned for my Easter birthday, George’s Tavern in Racine will present a triple bill of meaty, beaty, big and bouncy indie rock on Saturday night.

Locals Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends and Fowlmouth are very happy to have Cincinnati's Lung on the bill with them.

If you dig new sounds and looks in indie rock, Lung is one of the “must hear” bands.

Lung — a duo featuring an electric cello (with special effects) and a drummer — will be at the tail end of its 35-city tour. The duo usually falls into the "art-punk" genre. Their music is dark and commanding, blissful and engaging. Over the last five years, Lung has performed 500-plus times across the U.S. and Europe.

Fowlmouth is Kenosha’s "rootsy, rocky, punky" kings.

And Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends are a blast to watch and hear. We’ll let Conan describe their sound: “Arena rock for smart asses and malcontents; smart rock for smarties and dummies.”

Fowlmouth, Lung and Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends perform starting at 9 Saturday night, April 16, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St in Racine.

DJ party

Midwest DJ Productions is opening its new location in Downtown Kenosha Friday — and following it up with a show.

The new location will be located above Kenosha Creative Space, at 624 57th St.

There will be a welcoming party from 5 to 8 p.m. with product and gear demos, along with Nino’s 911 Tacos on site. The company has been in business for more than 20 years and is run by Diego and Dianna Villalobos. A $5 donation is suggested, with proceeds going to Kenosha Creative Space.

Later, you can head over to the After Party at the Kenosha Yacht Club from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. A $10 entry fee is required. The DJ lineup will consist of DJ Angel Tear It Up from 10 to 11 p.m., Dino Velvet from 11 p.m. to midnight, DJ Angel Eyes from midnight to 1 a.m. and DJ Diego Lobo finishing up the party from 1 to 2 a.m.

Midwest DJ Productions grand opening after party starts at 10 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave. in Kenosha.

Hip-Hop Night

There will be DJ, MC and producer showcases Saturday night at Taste of Soul 262’s Hip-Hop Night, with DOC B and others.

DOC B will be joined at 8 p.m. by Family Power frontman Nick Ramsey and newer artist RU3XN.

Ramsey will be the host and featured MC for the evening.

According to Ramsey, he “will be using production from at least two local producers and will aim to highlight songs from my forthcoming album, 'Walk in the Sunshine,' released on vinyl later this year."

DOC B is the legendary Milwaukee artist behind B-Boy Productions, with more than 25 years of experience. He has been lead DJ at big events for the likes of T-Pain, Salt N Pepa, Kool MO Dee, Doug E Fresh and Naughty By Nature to name a few.

RU3XN is the featured producer for the evening. Ramsey met him a few years back recruiting talent for the Thoughts For Food All Ages Show.

Hip-Hop Night with DOC B starts at 8 Saturday night, April 16, at Taste of Soul 262, 501 Sixth St. in Racine, and runs to midnight.

Fusion show

Would You Kindly is, oh so politely, asking you to come out to Kenosha Fusion Saturday night and to join the band in welcoming two Madison groups to town.

If you haven’t seen Would You Kindly in a while, you may be intrigued by the addition of Haven Wells (aka Miss B Haven) to the rock band as drummer.

Madison-based band Kat and The Hurricane pull no punches with their ethos of “we’re here, we’re queer.” Often referred to as "queer synth pop rock," their music delves deeply into emotional territory. "Every genre, every gender" is another of the band's catchphrases.

The third band performing is Kule, which features a "pop, indie, punk" kind of vibe.

Let’s show those Madtowners how Kenoshans come out to party and listen to music. Fusion is a listening room without all of the usual side noise clutter.

Would You Kindly, Kule and Kat and the Hurricane perform starting at 9 Saturday night, April 16, at Kenosha Fusion 5014 Seventh Ave. in Kenosha. Admission is $10. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Rocky Rose show

“Americana” music is a big catch-all term these days. So, what is the genre?

The Americana Music Association defines the roots style as "contemporary music that incorporates elements of various American roots music styles, including country, roots-rock, folk, bluegrass, R&B and blues, resulting in a distinctive roots-oriented sound that …” blah, blah, blah.

An easier definition for now is Rachelle Rose Koshen of Rocky Rose. The band will be showcasing their top-shelf amalgamation of sounds Saturday night at tg's in Kenosha.

Koshen, the songwriter, singer and rhythm guitarist for the band, has been honing her love of folk, country, bluegrass, rock and reggae music for more than 20 years.

Rocky Rose relies on the strength of well-crafted songs performed by a band that delivers.

Joining Koshen in the band are drummer Steve Comeau, bassist Gordon Smith and guitarist Michael Ivory.

The song well just got a bit deeper as Rocky Rose has been recording — and the results are very promising. The single “Cyber Space Blues” was passed to me, and it could easily find its way on to top country music playlists and industry charts. The song typifies Koshen and the band: witty, bouncy, driving music that will stick in your head. The song should hit streaming sites in the next couple of weeks.

Rocky Rose will perform starting at 8 Saturday night, April 16, at tg's, 4120 Seventh Ave. in Kenosha.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

