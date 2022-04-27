Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Art and music

If you haven’t ever, do yourself a favor and read some Oscar Wilde. One place to start would be “The Picture of Dorian Gray.”

Here's just one wonderful quote from the story: “You know we poor artists have to show ourselves in society from time to time, just to remind the public that we are not savages.”

A good local place to appreciate the superstar Irish writer is the local Dorian Gray Art Show, held Friday at 58 Below in Kenosha.

Now in its 38th year, the Dorian Gray Art Show is a mix of both visual and aural artists. Five bands will perform while you’re listening and browsing local painters, crafters and mixed media artists. It’s truly amazing what fine artists we have here in Kenosha.

Non-musical artists at the show (though some of them are musicians as well) include Korye Champion, Emily Gothmother, Stephanie Donoma of Arbitrary Creations, Jill Zgorzelski, TRIPPYFUN, Arron Sanders, Basil Halwood, Artocculture, Flesh Peddlers, Baraboo Toy Soldiers Shoppe and Miniatures and Olivia Rae. Yes, bring money, gifts for everyone.

The bands that will perform are Hearts Blood, FSA, Mean Gene, She Controls Me and Die Monster Die. Each of the bands falls into the "high-energy" music genres.

The 38th Dorian Gray Art Show starts at 6 p.m. Friday, April 29, at 58 Below, 504 Eighth St. in Downtown Kenosha.

Bluegrass show

There is a big bluegrass show Saturday at Route 20 -- and it’s an early evening. The Bluegrass Sampler starts at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 9:30 p.m. at the club in Western Racine. Groups performing include KR Bluegrass, Pickin’ Up Speed Winter Band, Biscuit Creek and Flat Creek Highway. Tickets are $10. As for Route 20, it's spacious, with a food menu.

Four groups perform from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Bluegrass Sampler Saturday, April 30, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave. (on Highway 20, just west of I-94) in Sturtevant.

Hard rockin' show

I know, its only rock 'n' roll, but I like it. Actually, Saturday's show at The Port in Kenosha is sleazy, boozy "rawk 'n' roll." Kenosha’s Cheap Sleaze will perform starting at 10 p.m., with Milwaukee’s Indonesian Junk. Both bands know how to serve up the licks in grand old school, high-energy fashion.

Cheap Sleaze is a Keno super group of sorts with vocal powerhouse Carly-Anne Coda, guitarist Scotty Hoffmann, bass guitarist Tony Ash and drummer Tommy Capponi. They have a vintage "punk 2.0" sound that steamrolls audiences.

Indonesian Junk combines the best parts of classic punk, glam and power pop and rolls it into a fine sound. The band is usually compared to the sleazy Bowery underground sound of the '70s. That said, they still sound “now.” The band has played multiple U.S. and Canada tours. There's no cover charge for this show.

Cheap Sleaze and Indonesian Junk perform starting at 10 Saturday night, April 30, at Port of Kenosha, 714 50th St. in Kenosha.

Bands at George's

Have you been to live music shows at George’s Tavern in Racine? Perhaps you’ve seen Michael Gibson, who runs the place with his Pops, onstage setting things up or behind the bar.

On Saturday night, you can see Gibson behind the drum kit when his band Callous Wizard performs at George’s, along with Grislier. According to Gibson, Callous Wizard plays music with “influences of doom, stoner and heavy metal to give you riffs.” Joining Gibson in the band are Tim Listing, Frank Donohue and Tim Smith.

As for Grislier, there is a lot of stage experience in the post-hardcore/heavy alternative band. According to Grislier’s drummer Tony Rogan, the band is made up of Racine rock vets that include members of Snooky, Dick Tater and many others. Bill May, Brad Johnson and Nick Ruetz join Rogan in the band. I’ve heard good things.

Grislier and Callous Wizard perform starting at 9 Saturday night, April 30, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine.

Dance party

Last week, I gave a mention of a Dance Party featuring Yesterday’s Children in Kenosha.

Well, if you’re in Racine and are interested in dancing, they are doing another one in Kringleville on Saturday at Preservation Hall

"Spring Fling" is an evening of live music, food and dancing.

Begun in the mid-'60s, Yesterday’s Children has entertained groups around the Midwest with a combination of contemporary rock, jazz, pop and soul music.

The Racine show will benefit the UWM Youth Jazz Ensemble. Tickets are $15 each, $20 for couples at the door -- or $10 in advance online through Ticketleap (you have to create a free account).

Yesterday’s Children perform from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. in Racine.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

