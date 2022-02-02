Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Brat Stop show

Someone asked me the other day if the Brat Stop still did concerts. Well, of course they do -- and they have a good one coming up Saturday, February 5. It will be a night of high-spirited jams with Spirit Shakers and Lunar Lizard both performing. Seriously, both of these bands have obvious headliner appeal.

Both bands are on the upper shelf of the current Keno cupboard of great new young bands. Both have great melody and can set loose on the jam music path. Lunar Lizard adds another dimension with Georgia Rae’s looped fiddle forays.

Spirit Shakers and Lunar Lizard perform starting at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. (Highway 50) in Kenosha. $10 admission.

Fundraiser in Racine

I’ve always liked this annual concert in Racine, held just north of Downtown.

The Eagles Club, which has been a part of the fabulous Thoughts For Food event from the beginning, will host "Jammin' For Cancer" on Sunday, Feb. 6.

It’s a multi-band event to raise funds for cancer awareness and to battle the disease.

Three of Racine’s longtime favorite hits bands will all donate their talents for the cause: Mean Jake, Full Flavor and Fall Hazard.

Mean Jake is a solid "rawk 'n' roll" band, sprinkled with some blues and country. Full Flavor handles hits, going back to the '60s and all the way up to today, with an energetic guitar and percussion focus. Fall Hazard takes "eclectic" to a new level, covering a range of music that includes Van Morrison, Ed Sheeran, Patsy Cline and Anthrax. Please donate $10 at the door. The venue is roomy so you won’t be packed together.

Jammin' For Cancer, featuring three bands and raffles, is 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Racine Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St. in Racine.

Double-bill country show

Duke’s Country Saloon on Kenosha's northside will play host Saturday night to two country music acts.

Bootjack Road will headline the show with their high energy country rock hits, with some jams sprinkled in. They are legit, having had top slots at Country Thunder. In fact, they were tapped to follow Blake Shelton last year. So technically, Shelton opened for them.

Billy Garner will open the show at 6 p.m. (Kind of taking Blake Shelton’s spot.) The music is a mix of country, blues, classic rock and pop. Get there early while the cover is $5 when the opener starts. At 8 p.m., the cover charge jumps to $10. Bootjack Road starts around 9:30 p.m.

Bootjack Road, with special guest Billy Garner, will perform starting 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Duke’s Country Saloon, 2324 18th St. in Kenosha.

Pine Travelers show

Pine Travelers will step off the road for a Saturday show at George’s Tavern in Racine.

Beginning as a folk and rock band, Pine Travelers have evolved into a funky rock, folk, alt country and world music band that serves up dual guitar leads and slap bass. The band has a love for improvisation making each show different while attracting big name fans. Show time for the 21-and-over performance is 9 p.m. Cover charge is $5.

Pine Travelers will perform Saturday, Feb. 5, starting at 9 p.m. at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine.

Moose Lodge show

I'm happy to be writing up a show at the Kenosha Moose Lodge. It’s been a while.

Located at 30th Avenue and 30th Street on Kenosha's north side, the Moose Lodge will host the Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane on Friday.

The band is long known for their takes on classic country tunes. For those of you without an appreciation of times past, classic country does NOT mean Toby Keith, Blake Shelton and Shania Twain. It DOES mean Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Hank Williams and much more.

The band members come from backgrounds that hit on bluegrass, classic rock, pop, zydeco and classical, so I’m not surprised hearing people say their live show is a bit revved up recently. They also perform their own tunes.

The Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane perform 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at the Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave. in Kenosha.

Author's caution: Please check with venues and performers before heading out to shows. COVID is causing a lot of cancellations. With this in mind, if any performers are doing virtual shows instead of in front of audiences, let me know about that. Thank you.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.