Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Cold night, hot jazz

January in Wisconsin doesn’t offer much in the way of heat, other than maybe the Ghost Burger at Toad Hall.

Ah, here’s another possibility: Chaine de Gitane will perform Friday night at Union Park Tavern in Kenosha.

The trio — made up of Terry Peterson on guitar, Shawn Drake on violin and Benjamin Holt on upright bass — plays a style of music often called Gypsy Jazz. It’s music from the '30s and '40s made popular by Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli from the Hot Club de France. According to Peterson, they add their own twists and turns.

To keep listeners with modern tastes interested, they also mix in pop songs and a lot of improvising. These are killer musicians playing amazing music.

Chaine de Gitane Gypsy Jazz performs Friday, Jan. 21, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha.

Dropping Daisies show

Dropping Daisies has been one of the longer running rock bands in Kenosha. You don’t do that by just showing up. You have to click on a lot of different levels.

The band — Tracee Burke (vocals), Danny Crucianelli (guitar), Mike Myra (guitar), Fred Johnson (bass) and Aimee Crucianelli (drums) — will bring their show to George’s Tavern in Racine Saturday night.

I asked Aimee Crucianelli how she would describe the band’s sound. Rarely at a loss for words, the drummer replied, “We are ever evolving sound-wise. I have no idea what I would label it. Lol.”

So I guess it’s up to the audience to put their own spin on it. Joining DD is West Lafayette's The Jeebs. Crucianelli pegged them as a psychedelic alternative rock band.

Dropping Daisies and The Jeebs perform Saturday, Jan. 22, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine.

Three-band bill

Not all of the live music fun happens near the lake. The 1175 Sports Pub & Eatery in Kansasville hosts a lot of concerts, too.

Saint Tragedy and a couple other bands will perform there Saturday night.

The modern hard rock band will be joined by Unlikely Souls and A Story Unwritten from Joliet, Ill. Both are hard rocking bands.

The club 1175 has a pro stage setup and is located at the intersection of highways 11 and 75. Advance tickets are available at 1175events.com for $8.

Saint Tragedy will perform Saturday night, Jan. 22, at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, with special guests Unlikely Souls and A Story Unwritten. Doors at 8 p.m. Show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at 1175events.com.

DJs in the house

Our suburb to the South, Chicago, will be bringing some DJs up to the Hiawatha in Sturtevant on Saturday.

DJ Diamond, DJ Felix V and DJ Mimi will all be on deck. DJ Diamond has been on the Chitown scene for a while, specializing in "juke and footwork," offshoots from "Ghetto House" music, with hip hop elements. DJ Felix V hits on many styles. DJ Mimi brings Chicago house music to the party.

DJ Diamond, DJ Felix V and DJ Mimi will all perform Saturday, Jan. 22, at Hiawatha, 9809 Durand Ave. in Sturtevant. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 or $25 for a VIP table.

Taste of Soul music

Taste of Soul in Racine has another of their trademark diverse double bills Friday night.

Andy Braun will be the early show, performing from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Braun’s set list hits on Johnny Cash, Creedence, Beatles, Neil Young, Jimmy Buffet, Eagles, Tom Petty and more. He also will feature songs from his new album of original material.

DJ Mysta Mack closes out the night from 9 p.m. to midnight. DJ Mysta Mack says his style is, “a lot of old school RNB ... '70s, '80s, '90s, along with light rock, pop and some light hip hop, new and old," adding, "I usually feel out the crowd and go with what they're feeling."

Insider tip: Make sure you stop by Taste of Soul when the kitchen is still serving.

Andy Braun and DJ Mysta Mack will perform Friday, Jan. 21, at Taste of Soul, 501 Sixth St. in Racine.

Author's caution: Please check with venues and performers before heading out to shows. COVID is causing a lot of cancellations. With this in mind, if any performers are doing virtual shows instead of in front of audiences, let me know about that. Thank you.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

