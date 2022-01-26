Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Farewell party

A few weeks ago, I wrote about Slaughter Party's last show in Racine with Ray Gallo. Well, singer Gallo’s really last show with the K-Town "kill pop" band will be Saturday night at Hattrix in Kenosha.

While often pegged as a horror punk band, Slaughter Party combines that with straight-up rock, hooky pop and a good dose of humor. After all, you can’t Slaughter without "laughter."

In a show that is marking a farewell to Gallo (not the band though), along with his birthday, an additional five bands will perform, too. Republicans on Welfare is a KenoCore stalwart that either you’ve seen many times or you should at least this once. They are joined by a handful of other punky bands like Stay Up All Night and Fight, M545, Ratbatspider and Warplot. Showtime is 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. Happy birthday and fare thee well, Ray. Show Las Vegas how Southport does it.

Slaughter Party, and four other bands, says farewell to Ray Gallo Saturday, Jan. 29, at Hattrix, 2425 60th St. in Kenosha. Admission is $8.

Soul music

Taste of Soul 262 in Downtown Racine will have live music both Friday and Saturday this weekend. Actually, that’s most weekends, but let’s focus on this weekend.

The Dave Braun Trio will perform at the groovy eatery and jam house Saturday. The jazz trio has had a 25-year-and-counting residence at The Hobnob on Friday nights, as well as performing all over the area. Joining the namesake guitarist are bassist Paula Braun and drummer Pete Braun. Yes, they are family, and it shows with the tightness of the trio.

While famously mentored by legendary guitarist Joe Pass, Dave Braun says, “I feel like the master of the guitar trio is Barney Kessel, after whom our traditional jazz trio is styled. My goal has always been to sound like the great piano trios of Oscar Peterson and Nat King Cole.” Hey, set your goals high, folks.

On Friday, you can hear the Smith-Nelson Project. Sadly, I don’t know much about them other than they are made up of Larry Smith on vocals and Mark Nelson on saxes and keyboards. The band got back to me saying they perform a blend of popular hits "from the '60s through today featuring the music of Van Morrison, Stevie Wonder, Doobie Brothers, Hall and Oats, Steely Dan, The Blues Brothers, Jason Mraz and more."

The Smith-Nelson Project performs Friday, Jan. 28, and the Dave Braun Trio performs Saturday, Jan. 29, at Taste of Soul 262, 501 Sixth St in Racine.

Toke Magic music

It doesn’t take a huge leap of deduction to guess the genre of Toke Magic, the band performing Saturday night at Union Park Tavern in Kenosha.

Officially, their bios bill them as "a homegrown psychedelic rock jam band out of Antioch, Ill." But when you dig deeper, or go to a show, they are much more.

Yeah, the "psychedelic" part is certainly up front. There are also tripped out moments of "dream pop," intricate flourishes of jazz guitar and an all around blissy indie vibe. Whether you partake or not, this will be a good escape from, well, everything.

Toke Magic performs starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eight Ave. in Kenosha.

Americana and more

Barney Muggers Street Band is returning to Route 20 in western Racine Wednesday night.

To say they are an Americana act is too shallow a call. They are old-school folk. They are vintage blues. They are deep roots revivalists.

They certainly are not a Miller Lite but are more like a jug of moonshine with an apple slice and pinch of cayenne.

Josh Howard (vocals, lap steel, guitar, harmonica) and Karl Brandt (bass, guitar, vocals, keyboards) formed the band a handful of years ago before adding lead guitarist Chris Lee last year. All three are songwriters and multi-instrumentalists with a strong footing in the music from which current pop songs draw. Hey, this show date is 02-02-22. You should deux something special that day.

Barney Muggers Street Band performs Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave. (Highway 20) in Sturtevant.

Author's caution: Please check with venues and performers before heading out to shows. COVID is causing a lot of cancellations. With this in mind, if any performers are doing virtual shows instead of in front of audiences, let me know about that. Thank you.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.