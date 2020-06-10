Local music: Getting your fix through live (and streaming) events

“Social Distancing Concert” seems to be the new thing, with venues that used to have indoor shows moving those performances outside.
At least people are trying to make things work for live, in-person audiences. But if you still aren’t ready to be around people, and I get that, there are live streaming shows offered to satisfy your music fix.
58 Below outdoor show
89 Mojo has a long and happy history of entertaining local music lovers. The group will perform a live, in-person outdoor show Sunday afternoon at 58 Below.
89 Mojo is a power pop/rock band that deftly mixes originals with covers of hit songs in their sets. It’s straight-up rock ‘n’ roll stuff with songs about love and life and Saturday night. In this case though, it will be an Sunday afternoon show. Feel free to bring a lawn chair. And maybe some cake to celebrate Dominic Pedicone’s 50th birthday. (He co-owns the bar with his wife, Michelle, and is also the bass player in the band.)
Special guest Hindsight will also be on hand.
Here’s the scoop: The stage will be set up in the parking lot behind the building at 504 58th St. That parking lot will be blocked off, but there is free parking available in the lot across the street. There is also plenty of street parking. A bar will be set up outside. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and an umbrella (just in case) and to remember that 58 Below is a cash-only business.
89 Mojo and Hindsight perform 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at 58 Below, 504 58th St.
Union Park Tavern shows
The good folks over at Union Park Tavern are also moving shows outside to create a little social distance for live music this weekend.
First up on Friday evening is Would You Kindly. They perform a wide swath of genres. They are also, as evidenced by their name, very polite.
On Saturday, The Barrcasters are performing. They fall mainly into the classic rock hits vein, but with their experience can lay a wide variety of music on you. It’s good to see a local venue putting on live music again. Of course, the shows, being outdoors, are at the mercy of the weather.
Would You Kindly performs 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. The Barrcasters perform Saturday. Check the venue’s Facebook page for updates and show times.
Hawthorn Hollow concerts
One of the really great live, outdoor music events in town is the Pike River Benefit Concert Series at Hawthorn Hollow. They will be doing things a bit differently starting Friday with their “Social Distancing Concert at Hawthorn Hollow.”
The show moves from the Hawthorn Hollow amphitheater to the nature area’s Pike House. The band will perform on the house’s front porch, with audience members spread out on the property.
According to Special Events Coordinator TJ Leveque, there is plenty of room to stay socially distanced on the grounds there. The musical guests for the first 2020 fundraiser are Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane.
Another change: Attendance is limited to 30 people, and tickets must be purchased in advance.
This first show sold out in minutes last week (after a story about the show ran in the June 4 Kenosha News), and more are planned this summer, running every other Friday night. A tentative schedule lists: Unnamed Gyspy Jazz Trio on June 26; Ben Munwala and his Band on July 10; Indigo Canyon on July 24; KR Bluegrass on Aug. 7; and Sweet Sheiks on Aug. 21.
More information will be coming soon about ticket prices and other details. Check the Hawthorn Hollow Facebook page and website, www.hawthornhollow.org.
Rocky Rose online
Modern country band Rocky Rose will be having a live stream show Friday night, broadcast on lead singer Rachelle Rose Koshen‘s Facebook page starting at 7 p.m.
The band incorporates classic and modern pop country, pop and singer/songwriter Americana tunes into a very pleasing sound. You may remember Koshen from her days singing with Folkswagon. The band will be streaming their “Live From Nowhere” show Friday night, rescheduled from June 5. This is a good band with good people. Check it out.
Rocky Rose’s “Live From Nowhere” streams starting at 7 Friday night on the Facebook page of Rachelle Rose Koshen.
Kenosha Creates show
There is another great streaming concert Friday night put on by Kenosha Creative Space, Backyard Dream Studios and V2 Productions. Local band Cactii will perform as part of the Kenosha Creates Concert Series, live streaming on the Kenosha Creative Space Facebook page or the Kenosha Creates Youtube channel. Cactii is a very entertaining band melding together elements of Jam Rock, funk and blues into what they call Organic Spaceship music.
The show streams from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. Search “Kenosha Creates Concert Series” on YouTube.
Biergarten music
Finally, the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten will be open this weekend with some live music. From 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, you can catch some great music performed by The Roundabouts. Pretty much a local supergroup, members include Terry Peterson, Chris Sipos, Rick Branch and Bill Taylor. They can play pretty much anything.
The Biergarten is open 4 to 9 p.m. weekdays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. There are some changes this year, due to the coronavirus, starting with the tables, which have been spaced 8 feet apart to allow for social distancing. Also, no outside seating is allowed. (Leave your chairs at home.) For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page for the latest updates.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!