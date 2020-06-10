Local music: Getting your fix through live (and streaming) events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Social Distancing Concert” seems to be the new thing, with venues that used to have indoor shows moving those performances outside.

At least people are trying to make things work for live, in-person audiences. But if you still aren’t ready to be around people, and I get that, there are live streaming shows offered to satisfy your music fix.

58 Below outdoor show

89 Mojo has a long and happy history of entertaining local music lovers. The group will perform a live, in-person outdoor show Sunday afternoon at 58 Below.

89 Mojo is a power pop/rock band that deftly mixes originals with covers of hit songs in their sets. It’s straight-up rock ‘n’ roll stuff with songs about love and life and Saturday night. In this case though, it will be an Sunday afternoon show. Feel free to bring a lawn chair. And maybe some cake to celebrate Dominic Pedicone’s 50th birthday. (He co-owns the bar with his wife, Michelle, and is also the bass player in the band.)

Special guest Hindsight will also be on hand.