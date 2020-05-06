Local music: Getting your fix through streaming events

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three offshoots from the mother of all viruses seem pretty certain to be that relationship counselors are going to get far more work than usual, dogs are getting walked a lot more and people’s eyes are going to get pretty buggy from being glued to their computer screens much more than usual.

Here’s hoping you don’t need the first, you’ve already been doing the second and that you’ll stay near that computer for some more live music streams.

This week, we’ll touch on some locally focused live music streams as well as a newly popular national stream. Yeah, I realize that all streams are international, but I mean that you can check out bands from all over and if you are local and want to get on a stream that will get you noticed all over, these are for you. First, though, we’ll right here in our backyard.

Indigo Canyon live stream

I may have missed a live stream or two by this wonderful band, but it is nice to see that Indigo Canyon will be doing a live stream from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday.