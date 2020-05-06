Local music: Getting your fix through streaming events

Three offshoots from the mother of all viruses seem pretty certain to be that relationship counselors are going to get far more work than usual, dogs are getting walked a lot more and people’s eyes are going to get pretty buggy from being glued to their computer screens much more than usual.
Here’s hoping you don’t need the first, you’ve already been doing the second and that you’ll stay near that computer for some more live music streams.
This week, we’ll touch on some locally focused live music streams as well as a newly popular national stream. Yeah, I realize that all streams are international, but I mean that you can check out bands from all over and if you are local and want to get on a stream that will get you noticed all over, these are for you. First, though, we’ll right here in our backyard.
Indigo Canyon live stream
I may have missed a live stream or two by this wonderful band, but it is nice to see that Indigo Canyon will be doing a live stream from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
“Garage Jamzzz Quarantine Edition” will be replacing what was originally scheduled as a show in East Troy with a bunch of other people around. Remember those? Todd Steffenhagen, Michelle Warnecke and Justin Mendez make up Indigo Canyon, and they are always a delight. They play a bit of soulful classic pop and rock hits and a bit of really cool original songs. Either way, they nail it. Just go to the Indigo Canyon Facebook page to check it out. They are great people with a lot of talent.
Beaker show tonight
Always ahead of the curve, Jess the Ska Kid has been doing live streams and helping bands get audiences for years. Her Thursday night live streams have introduced music lovers to a lot of new and established bands. Tonight, JTSK will be bringing back an extremely fun band called Beaker.
I have stage managed these guys a couple of times at big festivals, and they perform with over-the-top energy. Dressed in lab coats with a giant squirrel running around, you might think their performance style is a way to divert from the music. But that’s not the case. The power pop punkish band is very good. This is definitely worth a listen. Jess the Ska Kid has been doing this streaming thing for three years now. You can find the shows on her Facebook page.
Socially Distant Fest
Let’s give Danny Crucianelli a big thank you for bringing the Socially Distant Fest to the attention of many of us.
Socially Distant Fest is a virtual stage where performers from all over the world share their talents with the world live.
While artists of all disciplines are welcome, it is geared toward performing artists including, but not limited to, musicians, poets, fire spinners and more.
The site was created with the intention of providing a way for entertainers to recoup some of the losses (through virtual tip jars) they are incurring as a result of not being able to perform in public. And, of course, fans of performing artists get to see and hear great entertainment. As of now, the format is Performing Artists showcases on Sundays, Visual Artists on Fridays and Open mics 24/7.
If you are interested in performing a showcase, email them at howdy@sociallydistantfest.com. They ask that anyone wishing to perform in the showcase go live from inside the group beforehand to get familiar with the format and audience. There is also a guide at http://sociallydistantfest.com/media/WelcomeGuide.pdf.
Support live music
Keep on checking out your favorite bands. While they may not be in a club near you, they just might be performing online. Even if they are not doing live streams, check out their various sites and buy a CD, download a song, get a T-shirt. Whatever you can do, it will help. Hang in there. Be safe.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.