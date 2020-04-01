Local music: Getting your fix through streaming events

First things first. Happy birthday to local singer, songwriter, performer and longtime friend Jill Plaisted.
I first met Jill before she even sang in bands when I managed a band called the Sandcarvers. She has grown musically so much over the years. Also, happy birthday on Saturday to my older brother, Tom Fineran. He was the one who first got me listening to music on the basement turntable with the Beatles, the Stones, Black Sabbath, The Who’s Tommy and so much more. He also was head of security at Summerfest’s Amphitheater so I always got a wristband (older days, kids) when I wanted to see a show. Thank you to both of you.
Performing online
OK, we are not giving up on live music quite yet. Musicians need a few things to keep going — air, food, beer and performing live music.
Many acts and venues don’t have the technical equipment to pull off live streams more advanced than using a cell phone and Facebook Live, but they are giving it a shot to get their music out there in these days of “safer at home” directives. Let me know if you’re doing something, and I will try to get to you. I try to concentrate on original music, but I love you all.
I put out some feelers about streaming shows, and some folks got back to me:
Dove Paige Anthony is a multi-discipline artist who is always creating pieces that live right on the edge of the knife. Her paintings — done under the moniker Bird is Strong Like Bull — are dense, aggressive and provocative creatures. Her music is much the same. The project Dead Language Decoder mixes sound and images, with both sharing top billing. The sound, according to Dove, is “experimental electronic music crafting noise into art.” Her latest piece should be up on youtube by today. Do yourself a favor and prepare to dive into this, rather than just nibbling from sound and visual bite to the next bite.
She told me, “A lot of times I use sounds that are not what people think they actually are. Like, on one of my songs you hear a lot of heavy breathing in the background but that heavy breathing was actually a ride cymbal that I cut the front end off of and rounded it out and put a ton of reverb on it and tweaked the hell out of it to get what I wanted.”
So yeah, a lot of work goes into it — and that is just the auditory part. There is also a ton going on with the visuals. Definitely worth checking out. Always a part of the music and visual art scene whether participating or as an audience member, Anthony is also looking to help out others by possibly doing “online interviews of bands that are cranking stuff out during this,” she said. “No matter what happens we will find a way to reach out to our audiences during all of this.” Thank you, Dove.
Streaming Matt Meyer
One of the casualties of “safer at home” was the mammoth single-night music event SRIM Fest. Started by Matt Meyer of Matt Meyer and the Smooth Riders, the Brat Stop event featuring dozens of local bands would have been last weekend. The event always showcases a lot of different styles of music, which is why it is so loved. That is part of the musical charm of Meyer himself. In addition to his work with the Smooth Riders, Meyer does solo performances all over. His shows touch on a little of everything, as far as styles go.
He is now looking to stream a couple shows each week. His current plans are to do streaming shows 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 p.m. Saturdays. Check out his Facebook page for details.
Vocalist on Facebook
Jenna Leigh has been doing some live streams and has another one scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday on her Facebook page. The stream I saw of her was her singing solo with backing tracks, but she is also the vocalist for Mostly Water, Boyden & Leigh and Take it Easy. Leigh has a very nice classic pop type voice with an easy-going performance style. She was new to me, but after this I will check her out again, and that is the idea.
Fusion shows
I opened today’s piece commenting that many acts and venues don’t have the technical equipment to pull off high-quality streaming shows. That definitely is not the case with Kenosha’d Fusion performing space.
The downtown venue has played host to many top local and touring bands over the years and is known as a listening room. That means as an audience member, you don’t get a lot of bleed-over sounds like pool balls clacking, TVs blaring or video games beeping.
If you have seen a concert there, you know the sound system is very good. What you may not have noticed is the cameras set up to film the shows. Fusion has been capturing and live streaming shows all along, and they have a good library. Ah, the point! In this time of no live performances, Fusion is rebroadcasting shows that have been held there.
At press time, I don’t know what shows are coming up, but according to Don Miller, musician and the man behind Fusion, there will be shows. I have seen some of these, and they are very good. Check out Fusion’s Facebook page to see what shows are coming up.
Bottom line, is it the same as being at a show in person? Of course not. Does it help get you through these tough, isolated times? I hope so. Give these a try. Also, check out your favorite band’s social media to see if they are doing something like this. I’ll try to get you some more of these next week. Be safe.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!