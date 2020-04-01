Local music: Getting your fix through streaming events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

First things first. Happy birthday to local singer, songwriter, performer and longtime friend Jill Plaisted.

I first met Jill before she even sang in bands when I managed a band called the Sandcarvers. She has grown musically so much over the years. Also, happy birthday on Saturday to my older brother, Tom Fineran. He was the one who first got me listening to music on the basement turntable with the Beatles, the Stones, Black Sabbath, The Who’s Tommy and so much more. He also was head of security at Summerfest’s Amphitheater so I always got a wristband (older days, kids) when I wanted to see a show. Thank you to both of you.

Performing online

OK, we are not giving up on live music quite yet. Musicians need a few things to keep going — air, food, beer and performing live music.

Many acts and venues don’t have the technical equipment to pull off live streams more advanced than using a cell phone and Facebook Live, but they are giving it a shot to get their music out there in these days of “safer at home” directives. Let me know if you’re doing something, and I will try to get to you. I try to concentrate on original music, but I love you all.

I put out some feelers about streaming shows, and some folks got back to me: