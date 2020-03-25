Local music: Getting your fix through streaming events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This coronavirus is taking away much more than just our love of live music. For thousands, it will be a loss of life itself. For those remaining, it is the temporary — let’s hope — loss of the right to assemble.

Sure, there are other ways to get your “concert” fix. There are Youtube and other performances online. But a concert on a tiny screen, with crappy sound? Not even close to the real thing. There is something about being shoulder-to-shoulder with fellow music lovers, getting hot and sweaty, arms raised up in a V (thank you, Eddie Vedder) that makes live music almost a spiritual experience.

But we will get through this. And we will appreciate live music and musicians, as well as storytellers and poets and actors, even more.

Like one local band will hopefully sing to you soon, in person, “Like the sun let’s rise. Let’s all rise.” Peace and bless. Be safe.

