Local music: Getting your fix through streaming events

One of the coolest benefit concerts around is Blankfest. It is held in multiple cities, with the one in our area at Racine’s McAuliffe’s Pub. It is “for the homeless, nothing more, nothing less.”
The event has traditionally been held in the fall when temperatures start dropping and folks who live outside are at increased danger. Admission has always been a blanket and maybe some toiletries and basics.
Area organizer Ron Purtee decided to add a spring event this year, which has of course, that has been affected by Covid-19.
Undeterred, Purtee is putting on Virtual Blankfest Saturday night, starting at 6:15 p.m.
Streamed on Purtee’s YouTube channel — youtube.com/realronpurtee — there will be a mix of local talent and bigger names performing. At press time, Purtee passed on that William Elliott Whitmore, Dave Arcari, Conan Neutron, Tim Midyett, Eric Krueger, Ken Rowell, Annalise Curtin, Ms. Yvonne Sotomayor and K9Kev were all lined up.
Whitmore is a blues folk indie artist from Iowa, signed to Bloodshot Records, one of my favorites. He has toured with a number of great artists including Chris Cornell, Clutch, Lucero, Converge, Frank Turner and The Low Anthem.
Scotland’s Arcari is an alt folk performer whose sound owes as much to trash country, punk and rockabilly as to pre-war Delta blues and is also often pegged as power blues.
Conan Neutron is a local talent who tours his brand of garage noise rock nationally. Mint Mile’s singer/guitarist Midyett spent decades in the influential guitar rock bands Silkworm and The Bottomless Pit. K9 Kev is an emcee and songwriter from the small coastal town of Oban, Scotland. Yeah, Scottish hip hop.
Rowell and Sotomayor are the founders of the NYC Blankfest. Curtin is a folk rock performer from the Philly area. What a great lineup, Ron!
Donations can be made online during the performances, with the money going to help HALO Hospitality Center (Racine), HOPES Center of Racine, Women’s Resource Center in Racine, Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and other groups.
Virtual Blankfest starts at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at youtube.com/realronpurtee. As the start time has changed a couple of times, please go to the site early to double check the time (which online is listed in the Eastern Time zone, an hour later than local time).
Mostly Water show
A lot of times when you hear the words “mostly water” used to describe a product, you get the feeling it might be watered down. That is NOT the case with local band Mostly Water.
The band will be celebrating its latest CD release with a live streaming event starting at 5 p.m. Saturday on their Facebook page. Comprised of Chris Boyden, Jenna Leigh, Jay McInnis and Kevin Kosmeder, the band has a ton of versatility.
Boyden is a nationally touring musician and multi-instrumentalist who has performed with musicians including Badfinger, Rick Springfield, Alabama and Marshall Tucker. Leigh adds another front person and vocals. Together they can deliver top hits from multiple eras and styles.
If your tastes run from The Animals to Journey to Tom Petty, from Janis to Miranda or Johnny Cash to Luke Bryan, Boyden and Leigh, along with the solid rhythm section of bassist McInnis and drummer Kosmeder, can give you what you want.
As for the original material, Boyden says, “I feel my original music is steeped in Americana while utilizing the soul and feel of classic country, R&B, rock ‘n’ roll, jazz and swing.” Congrats on the recording, folks.
Mostly Water CD release and streaming starts at 5 p.m. Saturday on the band’s Facebook page.
WORK BUDDIES
WORK BUDDIES
WORK BUDDIES
WORK BUDDIES
WORK BUDDIES
WORK BUDDIES
WORK BUDDIES
WORK BUDDIES
WORK BUDDIES
WORK BUDDIES
WORK BUDDIES
WORK BUDDIES
WORK BUDDIES
Many around the area and state have taken to making homemade face masks to wear during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.