Local music: Getting your fix through streaming events

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One of the coolest benefit concerts around is Blankfest. It is held in multiple cities, with the one in our area at Racine’s McAuliffe’s Pub. It is “for the homeless, nothing more, nothing less.”

The event has traditionally been held in the fall when temperatures start dropping and folks who live outside are at increased danger. Admission has always been a blanket and maybe some toiletries and basics.

Area organizer Ron Purtee decided to add a spring event this year, which has of course, that has been affected by Covid-19.

Undeterred, Purtee is putting on Virtual Blankfest Saturday night, starting at 6:15 p.m.

Streamed on Purtee’s YouTube channel — youtube.com/realronpurtee — there will be a mix of local talent and bigger names performing. At press time, Purtee passed on that William Elliott Whitmore, Dave Arcari, Conan Neutron, Tim Midyett, Eric Krueger, Ken Rowell, Annalise Curtin, Ms. Yvonne Sotomayor and K9Kev were all lined up.

Whitmore is a blues folk indie artist from Iowa, signed to Bloodshot Records, one of my favorites. He has toured with a number of great artists including Chris Cornell, Clutch, Lucero, Converge, Frank Turner and The Low Anthem.