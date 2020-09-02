Local music: Lil Ed, Twilight Jazz, 58 Below bash

Jazz Spectrum will be performing starting at 7 p.m. Jazz Spectrum is a vocal quartet with a quarter century of performing under their belts. The singers are backed by a six-piece ensemble of piano, bass, drums and three horns. They hit on classic big band tunes made famous by Count Basie, Duke Ellington and Benny Goodman, to name a few. The group performs a lot of styles, including ballads featuring rich harmonies, doo wop and ‘50s rock ‘n’ roll. The grounds open at 6 p.m. and it is first come, first seated with limited capacity due to COVID-19 protocols.

Feel free to bring a blanket or a lawn chair, but no alcohol carry-ins are allowed. Food and drinks will be available to purchase. The concert itself is free to attend and open to all ages.

Jazz Spectrum will perform starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 8) as part of the outdoor Twilight Jazz concert series, located on the south end of the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The final show in this summer’s series is Sept. 15, with the Chris Greene Quartet.

