Local music: Live music shows continue

There will be a nice double bill at Fusion Friday night. Kim Banis and the Prince of Wails are scheduled to be up from Chicagoland to perform at Fusion for the first time.
Banis is a singer/songwriter from Zion, Ill., who mixes folk rock with underlying punk influences. Also on the bill is special guest Soloman Crowe from the St Louis area, who fronts the Southern gothic folk punk band Damn Near Dead. The part of his bio that grabbed me reads, “My dream? To give every other weirdo, freak and social reject out there some kind of solace and peace of mind in knowing that they are not alone. That they ARE beautiful and that it’s OK to be themselves.” Amen.
There is no cover but please bring extra cash to tip them ... and bring a mask.
Kim Banis and the Prince of Wails will perform, along with Soloman Crowe, starting at 7 Friday night (Oct. 9) at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave.
Union Park Tavern shows
The Union Park Tavern, 4520 8th Ave., is scheduled to have live music both Friday and Saturday nights this weekend. Local favorites Indigo Canyon will perform Friday. Members Michelle Warnecke (guitar, bass, keyboards and vocals), Todd Steffenhagen (guitar, bass and vocals) and drummer Justin Mendez deliver a mix of hits and their own tunes with excellent chops, spot-on vocals and easy camaraderie with their audience.
Dan Whitaker & the Shinebenders will hit the stage Saturday. While the band is often simply pegged as playing “honky tonk,” Whitaker tries to incorporate all avenues of the country music genre into his sets. That includes hard-hitting country tunes, blues and folk, along with a deeper embrace of hillbilly jazz and western swing. This isn’t schlock pop Top 40 “country” music. Check it out.
Indigo Canyon performs starting at 9 Friday night (Oct. 9), and Dan Whitaker & the Shinebenders perform at 9 Saturday night (Oct. 10) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. Both shows are free.
All-star lineup
A local all-stars band of sorts is to perform Friday night at 8th Ave Tap. The Roundabouts will be performing an outdoor tent show starting at 6 p.m. The band is made up of Rick Branch, Terry Peterson, Chris Sipos and Bill Taylor. Together, there is a ton of live music experience here and the skill level should be unquestioned. You will get a bunch of classic rock and Americana at this show.
The Roundabouts will perform 6 to 9 p.m. Friday (Oct. 9) 9 at 8th Ave Tap, 4701 Eighth Ave. (outside, under a tent).
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.
