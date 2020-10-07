Local music: Live music shows continue

There will be a nice double bill at Fusion Friday night. Kim Banis and the Prince of Wails are scheduled to be up from Chicagoland to perform at Fusion for the first time.

Banis is a singer/songwriter from Zion, Ill., who mixes folk rock with underlying punk influences. Also on the bill is special guest Soloman Crowe from the St Louis area, who fronts the Southern gothic folk punk band Damn Near Dead. The part of his bio that grabbed me reads, “My dream? To give every other weirdo, freak and social reject out there some kind of solace and peace of mind in knowing that they are not alone. That they ARE beautiful and that it’s OK to be themselves.” Amen.

There is no cover but please bring extra cash to tip them ... and bring a mask.

Kim Banis and the Prince of Wails will perform, along with Soloman Crowe, starting at 7 Friday night (Oct. 9) at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave.

Union Park Tavern shows