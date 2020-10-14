Local music: Live music shows continue

The top name on the bill is Madison’s electronic artist Tarek Sabbar. He claims that while he wouldn’t classify his music as dance, it could lend itself to that at times. More closely, he calls his sound “modular sit down music.” A name many local music and visual art fans would know is Dove Paige Anthony. Her current project is Dead Language Decoder, a sinewy blend of her visual artwork and sound and music constructions. Others on the stream are Seah, Common Sage, Zwaremachine, Tyresta, Paralyze, Graaskala, Data Night, Valcove and The Molecules. If you’re looking for something out of the usual, this is it. There will be a link to donate.