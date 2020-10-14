Local music: Live music shows continue

3 a.m. Saints is the featured music artist Sunday in Kenosha Fusion’s Beer Garden.
3 a.m. Saints is the music project of Daniel Thompson, a singer-songwriter with a quiet yet powerful and engaging presence.
The project is so named for the people who would often take care of a younger Thompson when he would find himself out of sorts an hour or so after bar time when he lived in Madison. He never forgot those “3 a.m. saints” who helped him.
These days, Thompson is paying it back — and paying it forward — with his current musical projects as well as the many other ways he helps the Kenosha community.3 a.m. Saints will perform starting at 4 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 18) in the Beer Garden at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave.
Rokken Dokken show
I have been a fan of guitarist Lyden Moon for many, many moons now. For a long time, he was an instrumental guitar rock performer with a rhythm section of Joel Thierfelder on bass and Dan Jung on drums. They always kicked butt with Moon’s melodic, intricate guitar work taking the role of guitarist. Many people would ask when they would bring in a singer. Well, for a while now that project is called Rokken Dokken with Eddie Martinez doing the vocal work.
Rokken Dokken is a tribute to the heavy metal/hard rock band Dokken. Moon is a fan of Dokken guitarist George Lynch and his goal with this project was to play not just the hits, but to delve deep into the band’s catalog for true fans. These cats can bring it.
Rokken Dokken performs Saturday night (Oct. 17) at 58 Below, 504 58th St.
Sazzy B show
Swedish born and Chicago based Marie Martens has been kind enough to grace Kenosha with regular live music visits. She will return Saturday night for a show at Sazzy B.
The guitarist deftly fuses deep blues, rock ‘n’ roll and roots music to deliver a funky “swamp pop groove” blast off.
For this show, she will be joined by two equally stellar players in drummer Thomas Selear and bassist Joe Olson. If you catch local live music, you have certainly heard these two performing with many groups. Bring your boogie shoes and a mask.
Marie Martens performs starting at 8:30 Saturday night (Oct. 17) at Sazzy B, 5623 Sixth Ave.
Jazz at the Hob Nob
Like the sun rising, you can count on hearing the Dave Braun Jazz Trio performing live Friday nights at the Hob Nob.
Guitarist Braun had legendary guitarist Joe Pass as one of his teachers. He often paid Pass with a cigar until Pass finally told Braun that there wasn’t anything else he could teach the young player. Braun is usually joined by his wife, Paula, on bass and son Pete on drums. Yeah, it’s kind of like a shared heartbeat thing as far as timing goes.Dave Braun has performed with dozens of area players of note and has been featured in the international Just Jazz Guitar magazine. The show is free but please order something while you’re there enjoying the music.
Dave Braun Jazz Trio performs starting at 7 Friday night (Oct. 16) at Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road.
Live Band Karaoke
Liam Nugent has a regular gig starting not too far down the road in Kansasville. Every Thursday from 7 to 11 p.m., Nugent will be doing Live Band Karaoke.
Nugent grew up here and then moved for a bit to Nashville, Tenn. Now back home, he entertains local audiences with what he calls “feel good country music” — no sad songs and very little slow songs. Ah, but it is karaoke, so he can probably go wherever you want musically. Within reason, of course. The Live Band Karaoke will be Thursdays at Dead Mann’s Saloon in Kansasville.
Live Band Karaoke featuring Liam Nugent is 7 to 11 every Thursday night (starting Oct. 15) at Dead Mann’s Saloon, 3518 S. Beaumont Ave. in Kansasville. That is in Racine County, just north of Highway 11 on Highway 75.
Online music/art showThere will be an Experimental Electronic Art Show with music streaming at twitch.tv/REACTRACINE on Wednesday. It will be a mixed media celebration of visual and sonic art featuring several performers.
The top name on the bill is Madison’s electronic artist Tarek Sabbar. He claims that while he wouldn’t classify his music as dance, it could lend itself to that at times. More closely, he calls his sound “modular sit down music.” A name many local music and visual art fans would know is Dove Paige Anthony. Her current project is Dead Language Decoder, a sinewy blend of her visual artwork and sound and music constructions. Others on the stream are Seah, Common Sage, Zwaremachine, Tyresta, Paralyze, Graaskala, Data Night, Valcove and The Molecules. If you’re looking for something out of the usual, this is it. There will be a link to donate.
The Experimental Electronic Art Show will stream live starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 21). To watch, log on at twitch.tv/REACTRACINE.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.
