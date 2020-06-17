Local music: Live music shows moving outside

First off, happy Juneteenth Day on Friday. There are so many instrumental people of color who have elevated the world of music — and all other professions — and given us so much joy. Peace and blessings to everyone.
There are, of course, a ton of super cool live events that have been canceled due to Covid-19. Some just go away for good. Some get rescheduled to, hopefully, the fall.
And some become virtual events.
One of those live events converting to a virtual gathering is the Kenosha Make Music Day on Sunday.
As part of the global Make Music Day, Kenosha was set to join Appleton, Land O’Lakes, Madison, Milwaukee, Platteville, Reedsburg and cities all over the world by hosting live music events.
According to Francisco Loyola of Kenosha Creative Space, the plan has changed to trying to do an online version. At press time, he was still working out the details of something so large.
Check Kenosha Creative Space’s Facebook page to see what is going on for Kenosha Make Music Day on Sunday.
Union Park Tavern shows
If you have headed out to catch live music in this area, you’ve almost certainly have come across the folks in Trombone Dave and the Lawn Clippings. They will be performing an outdoor concert Saturday at Union Park Tavern.
In addition to the trombonist David Ramey, other musicians present will be Bruce Mak, Joe Olson and Tony D. There are decades of performing experience here, and it shows. Expect a bit of a musical gumbo with the main ingredients being jazz and blues.
The concert is contingent upon the weather, but if it’s bad, you can always go inside and grab some food. If you’ve got things to do on Saturday, you can always head over to Union Park Tavern on Friday to catch the wonderful Indigo Canyon, also performing outdoors, weather permitting.
Trombone Dave and the Lawn Clippings perform Saturday at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. Indigo Canyon performs Friday. Check the venue’s Facebook page for updates and show times.
58 Below outdoor show
The Unusual Suspects are heading over to 58 Below Saturday for a “weather permitting” outdoor show. The band specializes in ‘90s alternative rock hits. Together and separately, Matt Wendt, Jacob Dosemagen, Ryan Pellegrino and Matt Shook have performed in the bands Hangnail, Falter and GunShy Martyr to name a few. They will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.
You can expect a lot of songs from those days of yore by bands like Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Dishwalla, Better Than Ezra, Seven Mary Three, The Toadies and a lot more.
The Unusual Suspects will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, outside at 58 Below, 504 58th St. Here’s the scoop: The stage will be set up in the parking lot behind the building at 504 58th St. That parking lot will be blocked off, but there is free parking available in the lot across the street. There is also plenty of street parking. A bar will be set up outside. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and an umbrella (just in case) and to remember that 58 Below is a cash-only business.
Patio show
Rick Lindy has performed in town a number of times, usually with his band The Wild Ones. He will return to Kenosha Friday night as a duo along with Bart Alonzo. They will perform at the Wyndham Garden Hotel outside on the patio.
Lindy performs mainly in the style of rockabilly with the full band but is well equipped to stretch beyond that. He has toured the country with the band Big Guitars From Memphis, including some shows in Racine. Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones have also toured Europe quite a bit. Alonzo is another Chicago-land musician heading his self-named group that performs rock, R&B and country rock.
Rick Lindy and Bart Alonzo Duo perform from 7 to 10 Friday night at the outdoor patio of the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave. For tickets ($20, plus fees) and more information, go to hap2it.com.
Hawthorn Hollow concerts
The Pike River Benefit Concert Series is back this summer at Hawthorn Hollow, now called “Social Distancing Concerts at Hawthorn Hollow.”
The shows moved from the Hawthorn Hollow amphitheater to the nature area’s Pike House. The bands will perform on the house’s front porch, with audience members spread out on the property.
Another change: Attendance is limited to 30 people, and tickets must be purchased in advance.
This first show sold out quickly, and more are planned this summer, running every other Friday night. If you’re interested, don’t wait until the last minute. A tentative schedule lists: Unnamed Gyspy Jazz Trio on June 26; Ben Munwala and his Band on July 10; Indigo Canyon on July 24; KR Bluegrass on Aug. 7; and Sweet Sheiks on Aug. 21.
For tickets and more information, check the Hawthorn Hollow Facebook page and website, www.hawthornhollow.org.
Donoma album news
It’s not a concert, but I know there are a lot of people looking forward to this. The long wait for local rock band Donoma’s new album is over. The anticipation stems from the last album gaining radio play on more than 100 terrestrial stations around the country.
The band will release “American Rust” on most major online streaming and purchasing platforms on Friday. While the band’s last recording looked inward for the most part, “American Rust” is a no holds barred rock ‘n’ roll commentary on current social issues. It is also a re-invention of protest records, with Donoma’s usual swagger. Check it out.
Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.
