Local music: Live music shows moving outside

The Unusual Suspects will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, outside at 58 Below, 504 58th St. Here’s the scoop: The stage will be set up in the parking lot behind the building at 504 58th St. That parking lot will be blocked off, but there is free parking available in the lot across the street. There is also plenty of street parking. A bar will be set up outside. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and an umbrella (just in case) and to remember that 58 Below is a cash-only business.

Patio show

Rick Lindy has performed in town a number of times, usually with his band The Wild Ones. He will return to Kenosha Friday night as a duo along with Bart Alonzo. They will perform at the Wyndham Garden Hotel outside on the patio.

Lindy performs mainly in the style of rockabilly with the full band but is well equipped to stretch beyond that. He has toured the country with the band Big Guitars From Memphis, including some shows in Racine. Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones have also toured Europe quite a bit. Alonzo is another Chicago-land musician heading his self-named group that performs rock, R&B and country rock.