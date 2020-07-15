Local music: Schedule heats up with live music shows

“A Night with the Saints” is happening from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at Union Park Tavern.
The 3 a.m. Saints is Daniel Thompson’s project, showcasing his songwriting and singing. The project name is his nod to the folks, often strangers, who would give him a place to lay his head while on legendary drinking bouts when he lived in Madison.
These days, 3 a.m. Saints is an inspiring might of music with heartfelt songwriting and pro vocals. The show is poignant and personal, performed by someone who is giving back. The night will feature both new original tunes by Thompson (who is city editor for the Kenosha News) and covers of hit songs.
He will also have CD copies of his new album, “So Long, Lonesome Drunk,” for sale for $10 as well as some free swag.
3 a.m. Saints (Daniel Thompson) performs from 9 to midnight Friday night at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
Beer, live music
Beer and live music. We’ve got the best of both around here.
R’Noggin Brewing Co. will bring together the best of those worlds Saturday with a Collab Release Party.
The brew house is getting together with 1 of Us Brewing Co. to brew a beer and will have three Midwest bands on hand to help celebrate.
Let’s start with the beer. “Tip to Tip” is a juicy, hazy Double IPA, brewed with Mosaic, Comet, Citra and Strata hops. You beer nuts know what that means.
As for the live music, Kenosha’s own Mixed Company will be first up, playing from 4 to 5:30 p.m. That group will be followed by Janesville’s Revolution-X at 6 p.m. and Rockford’s Dark Sun at 8 p.m. The crew from 1 of Us Brewing will also be on hand.
Mixed Company is an area favorite playing original melodic rock. Revolution-X is a metal band, and Dark Sun plays hard rock.
The Collab Release Party between R’Noggin Brewing Co and 1 of Us Brewing Co runs from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at R’Noggin Brewing Co., 6521 120th Ave. Bands start at 4 p.m., with performances by Mixed Company, Revolution-X and Dark Sun.
The Sweet Sheiks
The 1920s were often referred to as The Roaring ‘20s because of the high-energy swing and jazz music and all of the dancing that inspired. (The term also refers to the decade’s explosive economic growth and new technologies, especially automobiles, motion pictures and radio.)
A century later, things are much different. For a while, though, you can go back in time and party with like it’s the 1920s with the Sweet Sheiks. The Sheiks are performing Saturday night at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten.
The band’s sets are a mix of early jazz, pop tunes of the era, delta blues and their own originals. Their setup is just as eclectic, with instrumentation consisting of a Resonator guitar, banjitar, tuba, violin, trombone, clarinet, washboard and musical saw.
With that all said, the band’s sound is still fresh. The Sweet Sheiks are perfect to drink to and to dance to. Just keep a little space between you and your dance partner, please.
The Sweet Sheiks perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, 5555 Seventh St.
Pat McCurdy on deck
I used to manage stages at Summerfest and Bastille Days in Milwaukee, so I am very familiar with Pat McCurdy. He is always entertaining, fun, funny and talented. He also never fails to bring the audience into his show.
McCurdy will be performing at Wyndham’s Lakeside Deck starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
For the non “Pat Heads” reading this, a Pat McCurdy show is equal parts pop concert, musical trivia, Cabaret performance, three-ring circus and campfire sing-along.
McCurdy started his career in the traditional band format with Yipes!, group that was signed to a major label. He later fronted other rock bands like The Confidentials and The Men About Town before crafting his current project. The show features McCurdy on acoustic guitar and a DJ who plays little bursts of hit music to engage the audience to participate. This is a very fun show.
With social distancing in place, you must order tickets in advance at hap2it.com and purchase a table for two, four or six people. Tickets are $20 for a table of two, $40 for four and $60 for six.
Pat McCurdy performs starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wyndhan’s Lakeside Deck, 5125 Sixth Ave. Tickets must be purchased in advance at hap2it.com.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.
