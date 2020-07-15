Local music: Schedule heats up with live music shows

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“A Night with the Saints” is happening from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at Union Park Tavern.

The 3 a.m. Saints is Daniel Thompson’s project, showcasing his songwriting and singing. The project name is his nod to the folks, often strangers, who would give him a place to lay his head while on legendary drinking bouts when he lived in Madison.

These days, 3 a.m. Saints is an inspiring might of music with heartfelt songwriting and pro vocals. The show is poignant and personal, performed by someone who is giving back. The night will feature both new original tunes by Thompson (who is city editor for the Kenosha News) and covers of hit songs.

He will also have CD copies of his new album, “So Long, Lonesome Drunk,” for sale for $10 as well as some free swag.

3 a.m. Saints (Daniel Thompson) performs from 9 to midnight Friday night at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.

