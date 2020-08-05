Local music: The music keeps coming in August

One of the greatest vocalists you are likely to hear is coming to the outdoor Twilight Jazz concert Tuesday night.
Janet Planet has sold records and toured all over the world for decades now and still sounds amazing. Planet is a six-time Wisconsin Area Music Industry Award-winning artist and was only the second female ever voted into the WAMI Hall of Fame back in 2014.
She is often referred to as a sultry jazz singer but is equally adept at pop standards. She is great.
If you have concerns about COVID-19, please know that the Anderson Arts Center staff is taking all precautions to keep you well. Guests will be greeted by a staff member and walked to one of the open spaces marked on the lawn. They are socially distanced. All of the staff and volunteers will be wearing masks, and they are encouraging guests to wear masks as well.
There will be food and drinks available for purchase on the patio, and people waiting in line to purchase items will also be socially distancing with only one person taking payments.
Janet Planet performs starting at 7 Tuesday night (Aug. 11) at Twilight Jazz on the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave. Grounds open at 6 p.m., and seating is first come, first served. Bring a lawn chair and/or blankets.
KAC’s Virtual Concert Series
The Kenosha Achievement Center is starting up a Virtual Concert Series running Saturdays through August.
First up on Saturday is Miss B Haven with Ghost in Color. Attending the event virtually is easy. Individuals will receive exclusive links to four virtual concerts after making a donation (no minimum) to KAC. Those looking for more entertainment can also enter for a chance to win a private, live concert experience. Information about how to receive the concert series links and how to enter can be viewed at: https://thekac.com/concert-series-donate/.
Miss B Haven performs a solid mix of R&B, jazz and hip hop hits and original music led by singer and multi-instrumentalist Haven Wells. She is joined by guitarist Oscar Mercadillo, percussionist Damien McCray and bassist Pierce McVeugh. Ghost in Color is the alternative folk project of Jake Kleinhardt and Kathleen Nottingham.
Other shows on the schedule are Ben Mulwana and Violet Wilder on Aug. 15, Frank Falduto and his Patio Daddi-o’s and Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers on Aug. 22, and, finishing things out on Aug. 29, is 3 A.M. Saints and Would You Kindly? All events start at 6:30 p.m. and last roughly three hours. First performance begins at 7 p.m.
Note: Concert links will be sent via Facebook Messenger within 72 hours of receiving a donation. The KAC hopes to raise $15,000 with this project.
Lizard time
OK, I must admit it was the name that caught my attention first. Lunar Lizard will be performing Saturday night at Union Park Tavern.
Billed as an alternative folk jam band, Lunar Lizard is even more interesting than that description — or their name.
Lunar Lizard is comprised of award-winning looping fiddle player and singer Georgia Rae, guitarist Mykal Baas, drummer Maxwell Melendrez and bass player Josy Rosales.
First, what is looping? The simple answer is that Georgia plays a part live while recording it by hitting a foot pedal. As she adds and records new parts, she can bring back the other parts to create a whole bunch of fiddle parts. It’s not just a gimmick. She is very good. All that said and done, it doesn’t matter if the music doesn’t make you move. Good thing this Lizard can really groove.
Lunar Lizard performs starting at 9 Saturday night at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
Create @theSpace today
Francisco Loyola at Kenosha Creative Space is easily one of the best promoters of local artists of all disciplines in the area.
Creative Space puts on all sorts of events year-round and this year has also hosted several virtual events.
There will be an in-person event outside of The Space Thursday evening.
Create @theSpace is an Open Jam, Open Studio Night and Photo Studio Night. The Open Jam is hosted by Haven Wells. Local bookseller Blue House Books will be there as well. This event is outside the Creative Space. Social distancing and the wearing of face masks is strongly encouraged. Donations and new ideas are always welcome.
Create @theSpace Outdoors Open Jam, Open Studio and Photo Studio Night runs from 6 to 9 Thursday evening outside Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. It is free to attend.
