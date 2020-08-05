Local music: The music keeps coming in August

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the greatest vocalists you are likely to hear is coming to the outdoor Twilight Jazz concert Tuesday night.

Janet Planet has sold records and toured all over the world for decades now and still sounds amazing. Planet is a six-time Wisconsin Area Music Industry Award-winning artist and was only the second female ever voted into the WAMI Hall of Fame back in 2014.

She is often referred to as a sultry jazz singer but is equally adept at pop standards. She is great.

If you have concerns about COVID-19, please know that the Anderson Arts Center staff is taking all precautions to keep you well. Guests will be greeted by a staff member and walked to one of the open spaces marked on the lawn. They are socially distanced. All of the staff and volunteers will be wearing masks, and they are encouraging guests to wear masks as well.

There will be food and drinks available for purchase on the patio, and people waiting in line to purchase items will also be socially distancing with only one person taking payments.

Janet Planet performs starting at 7 Tuesday night (Aug. 11) at Twilight Jazz on the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave. Grounds open at 6 p.m., and seating is first come, first served. Bring a lawn chair and/or blankets.